Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Hometown A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOWN   DK0015216675

HOMETOWN A/S

(TOWN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden to push filibuster changes in MLK hometown Atlanta

01/10/2022 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers speaks about December 2021 jobs report at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will push on Tuesday to weaken rules that allow a minority group of senators to kill proposed laws, arguing the country's democratic political system may collapse unless new voting rights legislation passes. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak in Atlanta, the African-American majority capital of the battleground state of Georgia on Tuesday, where Democrats won two crucial U.S. Senate seats in January 2021.

Since then, Republican state lawmakers have passed dozens of state voting laws https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-erect-voting-barriers-politically-crucial-us-states-2021-06-16 that Democrats say will suppress minority votes, following on former President Donald Trump's false allegations he lost the 2020 election because of voting fraud.

Atlanta was the home of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights leader slain in 1968, who is remembered in a national U.S. holiday on Jan. 17.

Biden is expected to support changing filibuster rules https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-is-us-senate-filibuster-why-is-everyone-talking-about-it-2021-10-06 that currently require 60 senators to support most legislation and to pass a voting rights bill, but it was not clear if he will endorse any specific rule changes Tuesday, or ever, before reaching an agreement with Democrats who oppose them.

Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, who represent the more conservative states of West Virginia and Arizona, say they want to protect the Senate's 60-vote threshold to ensure bipartisanship.

Republicans have said they support keeping the filibuster because it gives minority lawmakers a voice in policymaking.

In October, Biden said the United States should "fundamentally alter" https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-wants-fundamentally-alter-senate-filibuster-some-issues-2021-10-22 the Senate filibuster on certain issues.

He has signaled he would support requiring dissenting members to speak on the floor to delay a vote on a bill, a step up from the current system where they can just note their opposition.

The so-called "talking filibuster" would require senators to physically take the floor, and likely speak for hours to halt legislation.

Democrats have also discussed voting on rule changes that would only apply to the voting rights bills or requiring at least 41 senators in the 100-member chamber to block legislation.

Biden and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have huddled over the legislative strategy for months, starting before Biden publicly acknowledged his support for weakening the filibuster for voting rights during an October CNN town hall.

Reverend Al Sharpton, a prominent civil rights activist who is traveling to Atlanta to attend the Biden speech, says he has warned the White House that half-measures on voting rights will not work.

"This is a defining moment, not just for the president, but for the country and the future of democracy," Sharpton told Reuters.

(Additional reporting by Moira Warburton and Merdie Nzanga; Editing by Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell)

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw


© Reuters 2022
All news about HOMETOWN A/S
01/01Statue of Mexico president in opposition stronghold toppled after two days
RE
2021British tourists head to snowy Lapland seeking Santa Claus
RE
2021Fed Policy Pivot Seen in the Works; Policy Paths to Diverge for Major Central Banks
DJ
2021EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise, Investors -2-
DJ
2021Egyptian rights researcher Patrick Zaki freed pending trial
RE
2021Shadow payment system on rise among European people smugglers
RE
2021Even in tech hub Shenzhen, China's property market succumbs to chills
RE
2021Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
RE
2021Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
RE
2021How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,23 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net income 2020 -2,21 M -0,34 M -0,34 M
Net Debt 2020 5,33 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,92x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,6 M 2,99 M 2,98 M
EV / Sales 2019 24,6x
EV / Sales 2020 18,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HOMETOWN A/S
Duration : Period :
Hometown A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOMETOWN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Wiesner Færch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nina Simone Valeska Grunow-Jensen Chairman
Niels Sigurd Wegener Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMETOWN A/S0.00%3
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.53%34 966
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.37%33 101
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.13%31 195
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED20.26%31 157
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.33%30 313