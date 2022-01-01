Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Hometown A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOWN   DK0015216675

HOMETOWN A/S

(TOWN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Statue of Mexico president in opposition stronghold toppled after two days

01/01/2022 | 04:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Lopez Obrador speaks on the third anniversary of his government in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A statue of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that had been erected in an important opposition stronghold lasted just two days, the state prosecutor said, after photographs of the apparent vandalism were shared on social media.

The statue had been unveiled on Thursday by outgoing Mayor Roberto Tellez Monroy in the municipality of Atlacomulco in the central State of Mexico, the hometown of Lopez Obrador's predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto.

The National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party Lopez Obrador heads had governed the municipality until recently before it fell back to the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, that has long ruled it.

"The statue was demolished," a spokesman at the state prosecutor's office said. "It was an apparent act of vandalism."

In order to start an investigation, the prosecutor's office needs a complaint he said has so far not been presented.

Photographs shared on social media showed the headless statue lying on the ground.

Lopez Obrador remains popular in Mexico, with his approval rating at 64.3%, according to the latest Mitofsky poll on Saturday.

Atlacomulco city council did not immediately respond to requests for information on the incident.

In the past, Lopez Obrador has said that he does not agree with the erection of images of his person.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1,23 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net income 2020 -2,21 M -0,34 M -0,34 M
Net Debt 2020 5,33 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,92x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,6 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
EV / Sales 2019 24,6x
EV / Sales 2020 18,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart HOMETOWN A/S
Duration : Period :
Hometown A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOMETOWN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Wiesner Færch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nina Simone Valeska Grunow-Jensen Chairman
Niels Sigurd Wegener Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMETOWN A/S-12.63%3
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%35 155
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.00%29 995
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%29 451
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%28 589
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.00%25 910