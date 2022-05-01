HomeTrust Bancshares : Gulf South Bank Conference

Forward Looking Statements

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Overview

$3.5B Assets NASDAQ: HTBI Headquarters: Asheville, NC $2.7B/$3.1B Loans/Deposits Founded: 1926 Locations: 32 128% Price to TBV Employees: 504 Market Cap: $472M 15,978,262 Outstanding Shares TTM Average Daily Volume: 50,774 Shares Repurchased: 9,444,054

• Financial data as of March 31, 2022

• Market data as of March 31, 2022

• Shares repurchased from February 19, 2013 to March 31, 2022

Lines of Business

Commercial

Commercial Real Estate Commercial & Industrial Middle Market Banking

Equipment & Municipal Finance Treasury Management Services

Small Business Banking

Business Banking

Business Banking Centers

SBA Lending

Consumer Banking

Retail Banking Market Teams

Consumer Banking Mortgage Banking Investment Services Professional Banking

Wholesale Lending

HELOCs Originated for Sale

Indirect Auto FinTech Partnerships

Key Investment Highlights

Footprint in attractive metro markets experiencing growth rates above the national average (See Pages 9-10)

Successful transition from a mutual/thrift to a commercial bank (See Pages 6-7 & 11-14)

• Expansion of lines of business, adding further diversity to our loan portfolio

• Strong experienced team of revenue producers

• Attractive core deposit mix and cost

Continued investments in technology to drive growth and improve the digital customer experience (See Pages 7 & 15-16)

• Recent core banking system conversion to improve capabilities, including the ability to quickly integrate future FinTech partners (3rd partner recently approved)

• Investing in a technology platform to enhance our small business digital capabilities

Transformation efforts are driving improvements in profitability and our capital

position (See Pages 5, 18-22, & 25)

• Significant improvement in net interest margin over last five quarters

• Proven ability to generate noninterest income

• Strong capital position to support continued growth

Strong asset quality and credit discipline to support further growth (See Page 17)

Profitability Improvements &

Balance Sheet Restructuring

Repayment of Long-Term Borrowings

• $475 million in long-term debt retired in March and June 2021

• Estimated 3.6 year earn back of the $22.7 million prepayment penalty

• $5.7 million in estimated annual interest expense reductions

Branch Closures

• On September 16, 2021, closed nine branches in NC, TN, and VA representing 22% of total branch network

• $3.2 million in estimated annual expense reductions

SBA Loans In-House Servicing

• On July 1, 2021, transitioned from loan service provider to full back-room operations in-house • Additional $1.2 million of estimated annual SBA loan gain on sale and servicing income, net of expenses

Expected Future Annual Financial Impact