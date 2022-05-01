Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HTBI   US4378721041

HOMETRUST BANCSHARES, INC.

(HTBI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 04:00:00 pm EDT
27.03 USD   -3.46%
04:27aHOMETRUST BANCSHARES : Gulf South Bank Conference
PU
04/29HOMETRUST BANCSHARES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27HOMETRUST BANCSHARES : Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 and Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares : Gulf South Bank Conference

05/01/2022 | 04:27am EDT
Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions and are generally identified by use of the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions, and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: tangible book value; tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. Management has presented the non-GAAP financial measures in this document because it believes including these items provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in our core operations while facilitating the comparison of the quality and composition of our earnings over time and in comparison to our competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, are not audited and are not a substitute for operating results or any analysis determined in accordance with GAAP. Where applicable, we have also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies.

2

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Overview

$3.5B

Assets

NASDAQ: HTBI

Headquarters: Asheville, NC

$2.7B/$3.1B

Loans/Deposits

Founded: 1926

Locations: 32

128%

Price to TBV

Employees: 504

Market Cap: $472M

15,978,262

Outstanding Shares

TTM Average Daily Volume: 50,774

Shares Repurchased: 9,444,054

  • Financial data as of March 31, 2022

  • Market data as of March 31, 2022

  • Shares repurchased from February 19, 2013 to March 31, 2022

Lines of Business

Commercial

Commercial Real Estate Commercial & Industrial Middle Market Banking

Equipment & Municipal Finance Treasury Management Services

Small Business Banking

Business Banking

Business Banking Centers

SBA Lending

Consumer Banking

Retail Banking Market Teams

Consumer Banking Mortgage Banking Investment Services Professional Banking

Wholesale Lending

HELOCs Originated for Sale

Indirect Auto FinTech Partnerships

Key Investment Highlights

Footprint in attractive metro markets experiencing growth rates above the national average (See Pages 9-10)

Successful transition from a mutual/thrift to a commercial bank (See Pages 6-7 & 11-14)

  • Expansion of lines of business, adding further diversity to our loan portfolio

  • Strong experienced team of revenue producers

  • Attractive core deposit mix and cost

Continued investments in technology to drive growth and improve the digital customer experience (See Pages 7 & 15-16)

  • Recent core banking system conversion to improve capabilities, including the ability to quickly integrate future FinTech partners (3rd partner recently approved)

  • Investing in a technology platform to enhance our small business digital capabilities

Transformation efforts are driving improvements in profitability and our capital

position (See Pages 5, 18-22, & 25)

  • Significant improvement in net interest margin over last five quarters

  • Proven ability to generate noninterest income

  • Strong capital position to support continued growth

Strong asset quality and credit discipline to support further growth (See Page 17)

Profitability Improvements &

Balance Sheet Restructuring

Repayment of Long-Term Borrowings

  • $475 million in long-term debt retired in March and June 2021

  • Estimated 3.6 year earn back of the $22.7 million prepayment penalty

  • $5.7 million in estimated annual interest expense reductions

Branch Closures

  • On September 16, 2021, closed nine branches in NC, TN, and VA representing 22% of total branch network

  • $3.2 million in estimated annual expense reductions

  • SBA Loans In-House Servicing

  • On July 1, 2021, transitioned from loan service provider to full back-room operations in-house

  • Additional $1.2 million of estimated annual SBA loan gain on sale and servicing income, net of expenses

Expected Future Annual Financial Impact

  • Increase in pre-tax income of $10.1 million

  • Increase in ROA of 20 bps

  • Increase in ROE of 200 bps

  • Increase in Diluted EPS of $0.47

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 08:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
