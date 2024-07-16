HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. announced that Natasha Drozdak has joined HTB as Senior Vice President, Director of Digital Strategy effective 16 July 2024. Ms. Drozdak will have primary responsibility for developing HTBs digital strategy and roadmap designed to drive growth and innovation for the Bank. She will report directly to C. Hunter Westbrook, President &Chief Executive Officer.

Drozdak is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She graduated from the SC Bankers School where she was class president. Prior to joining HTB, Ms. Drozdak served as the Director of Digital Strategy &Delivery at SouthState Bank.

While at SouthState Bank, Ms. Drozdak also served as Digital Marketing Manager. She was a 2022 ReMARKable Leader at SouthState and won the 2015 Palmetto Center for Women TWIN Award.