Homizy, loss as of Sept. 30 of nearly EUR400,000

(Alliance News) - Homizy Spa on Monday approved its financial statements as of September 30, 2022, which closed with a loss of EUR385,951.

As for the Homizy Group's consolidated financial statements as of Sept. 30, 2022, the company reported a net loss of EUR584,000, a value of production of EUR3.2 million, and a negative EBITT of EUR692,000.

The consolidated value of production consists mainly of the increase in fixed assets due to the progress of work on the two properties on Via Tucidide and Via Bistolfi, as specified by the company in a note: "The group is proceeding with the activities for the realization of the two projects, which, also in light of the new timelines envisaged for the issuance of the relevant authorizations by the competent authorities, will be completed for the commissioning of income during the first half of 2024."

Consolidated EBIT is negatively impacted, by EUR 273,000, by the amortization of the costs of listing the company on the Euronext Growth Pro market. Consolidated shareholders' equity is EUR 13.6 million. Consolidated net financial debt is negative EUR7.3 million, due to proceeds from the IPO raising.

In addition, the company has appointed BDO Italy to audit the accounts until the approval of the financial statements ending September 30, 2025.

Homizy on Monday closed flat at EUR4.40 per share.

