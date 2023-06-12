Homizy, production value grows in half year; loss worsens

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Homizy SIIQ Spa on Monday approved the consolidated half-year report as of March 31, 2023, having reported a consolidated production value of EUR13.9 million from EUR345,000 as of March 31, 2022.

EBT is negative EUR29.7 million from a loss of EUR346,000 as of March 31, 2022.

Loss attributable to the group is EUR55.6 million from a loss for EUR259,000 as of March 31, 2022.

Net financial debt is EUR5.7 million from a negative EUR7.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2022, an effect of investments made during the period including the purchase of the Via Tucidide property for EUR12.5 million.

Homizy on Monday closed flat at EUR4.40 per share.

