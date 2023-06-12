Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Homizy S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZY   IT0005468662

HOMIZY S.P.A.

(HZY)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-12 am EDT
4.400 EUR    0.00%
01:14pHomizy, production value grows in half year; loss worsens
AN
01:14pHomizy, production value grows in half year; loss worsens
AN
05/16Homizy, Via Tucidide strip out activities kick off
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Homizy, production value grows in half year; loss worsens

06/12/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Homizy SIIQ Spa on Monday approved the consolidated half-year report as of March 31, 2023, having reported a consolidated production value of EUR13.9 million from EUR345,000 as of March 31, 2022.

EBT is negative EUR29.7 million from a loss of EUR346,000 as of March 31, 2022.

Loss attributable to the group is EUR55.6 million from a loss for EUR259,000 as of March 31, 2022.

Net financial debt is EUR5.7 million from a negative EUR7.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2022, an effect of investments made during the period including the purchase of the Via Tucidide property for EUR12.5 million.

Homizy on Monday closed flat at EUR4.40 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about HOMIZY S.P.A.
01:14pHomizy, production value grows in half year; loss worsens
AN
01:14pHomizy, production value grows in half year; loss worsens
AN
05/16Homizy, Via Tucidide strip out activities kick off
AN
01/16Homizy, loss as of Sept. 30 of nearly EUR400,000
AN
2021Homizy S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €10.044 million.
CI
2021Homizy S.p.A. has filed an IPO in the amount of €10.044 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2020 -0,14 M -0,15 M -0,15 M
Net cash 2020 3,02 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,9 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart HOMIZY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Homizy S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Peveraro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Claudio Grillo President & Director
Alessia Bezzecchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMIZY S.P.A.0.00%48
HASEKO CORPORATION15.31%3 323
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.17.77%885
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC31.91%701
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-2.19%599
YIT OYJ-14.39%475
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer