(Alliance News) - Homizy Spa announced Wednesday that AbitareIn Spa has bought 25,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.30, for a total consideration of EUR82,500.

Homizy's stock closed Wednesday unchanged at EUR4.40 per share while AbitareIn's stock gained 2.7 percent to EUR4.23 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.