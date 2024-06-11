(Alliance News) - Homizy Spa reported Tuesday that it closed the first half of the year with production value falling sharply year-on-year, to EUR1.2 million from EUR13.9 million as of March 31, 2023.

The previous year's figure, however, was mainly influenced by the purchase of the Via Tucidide area.

Pretax loss widens to EUR487,000 from the pretax red of EUR29,700 a year earlier while net loss flies to EUR501,000 from EUR55,300 a year earlier.

Shareholders' equity falls to EUR12.4 million from EUR12.9 million and net debt rises to EUR8.6 million from EUR7.0 million due to investments made during the period.

Homizy's stock closed Tuesday unchanged at EUR4.40 per share.

