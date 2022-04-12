Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Homology Medicines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIXX   US4380831077

HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.

(FIXX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.340 USD   -4.49%
FIXX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 24, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Homology Medicines, Inc. Shareholders

04/12/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: June 10, 2019 to February 18, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 24, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FIXX:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/homology-medicines-inc-loss-submission-form?id=25799&from=4

Homology Medicines, Inc. NEWS - FIXX NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Homology Medicines, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated the efficacy and risk mitigation of its lead product candidate, HMI-102; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to commercialize HMI102 in its present form; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Homology you have until May 24, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Homology securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FIXX lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/homology-medicines-inc-loss-submission-form?id=25799&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fixx-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-24-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-homology-medicines-inc-shareholders-301522813.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2022
