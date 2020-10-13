Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Homology Medicines, Inc.    FIXX

HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.

(FIXX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Homology Medicines, Inc. (“Homology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FIXX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Homology investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/homology-medicines-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In June 2019, Homology launched a dose-escalation Phase 1/2 clinical trial for HMI-102, its lead product candidate for the treatment of phenylketonuria. The Company "reported encouraging safety and efficacy data from the dose-escalation portion of the trial" and claimed that the data showed HMI-102 "produced a sustained reduction in phenylalanine (Phe)."

Then, on July 21, 2020, Mariner Research published a report, alleging that Homology’s comments "conveniently ignor[ed] the implications to efficacy and the business." Citing data from a mouse study, the Phase 1/2 trial, and a key patient's Facebook posts, the report concluded that HMI-102 "therapy is showing zero efficacy even for a high dose patient," signifying that "the HMI-102 program is dead in the water." Moreover, citing internal emails and analyst reports, Mariner Research claimed Homology had selectively discussed the patient's Facebook posts with sell side analysts covering the Company and major investors.

On this news, Homology’s stock price fell $1.71 per share, or more than 10%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $14.77 per share on July 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Homology should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
01:50pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
10:56aROSEN LAW FIRM : Announces an Investigation of Securities Claims Against Homolog..
BU
10/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
10/08HOMOLOGY MEDICINES : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Homolog..
PR
09/18Homology Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
GL
09/18HOMOLOGY MEDICINES : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
AQ
08/10HOMOLOGY MEDICINES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10Homology Medicines Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides..
GL
08/10HOMOLOGY MEDICINES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/21HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,28 M - -
Net income 2020 -145 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 508 M 508 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 223x
Capi. / Sales 2021 173x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Homology Medicines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,56 $
Last Close Price 11,24 $
Spread / Highest target 229%
Spread / Average Target 163%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur O. Tzianabos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kush M. Parmar Chairman
W. Bradford Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Albert Seymour Chief Scientific Officer
Timothy P. Kelly Chief Technical Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.-45.70%508
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-0.66%80 928
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.42%71 524
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS60.21%63 301
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.63.83%38 763
BEIGENE, LTD.85.54%27 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group