  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Homology Medicines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIXX   US4380831077

HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.

(FIXX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOMOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Homology Medicines, Inc. on Behalf of Homology Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/01/2022 | 09:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Homology Medicines, Inc. (“Homology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FIXX) on behalf of Homology stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Homology has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Homology had overstated the efficacy and risk mitigation regarding HMI-102, which is in Phase I/II pheNIX clinical trial and a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that Homology would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its present form; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When the true details entered the market, Homology's stock price fell $1.26 per share, or 32.64%, to close at $2.60 per share on February 22, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Homology shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
04/01HOMOLOGY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Homology Medicines, Inc. on ..
BU
03/29FIXX SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Homo..
BU
03/29FIXX INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Investors in Hom..
PR
03/28SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Shareholders of Class Action Against Homology Medi..
BU
03/24HOMOLOGY MEDICINES : Corporate Presentation - March 2022
PU
03/23HOMOLOGY MEDICINES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/23Homology Medicines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Rece..
AQ
03/23Homology Medicines, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December..
CI
03/23HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/23Homology Medicines, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -88,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 171 M 171 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 28,6x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 90,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,98 $
Average target price 13,75 $
Spread / Average Target 361%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthur O. Tzianabos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Bradford Smith CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Chief Business Officer
Kush M. Parmar Chairman
Albert Seymour Chief Scientific Officer
Gabriel M. Cohn Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.-18.13%174
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-17.82%74 657
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS10.03%74 339
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.20%66 437
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-8.02%51 676
BIONTECH SE-33.84%41 194