    FIXX   US4380831077

HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.

(FIXX)
  Report
Homology Medicines : 08/04/2021 Homology Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences​

08/04/2021 | 08:36am EDT
BEDFORD, Mass., August 4, 2021 - Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, announced today participation in fireside chats at the following virtual conferences:

  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference: August 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference: August 11 at 9:00 a.m. ET

The webcast presentation from the Canaccord conference will be accessible on Homology's website in the Investors section, and the webcast replay will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.
Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases by targeting the underlying cause of the disease. The Company's lead clinical program, HMI-102, is a gene therapy for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU) and additional programs focus on lysosomal storage disorders including Hunter syndrome, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other diseases. Homology's proprietary platform is designed to utilize its family of 15 human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality, as well as to deliver one-time gene therapy to produce antibodies throughout the body through the GTx-mAb platform. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a focus on rare diseases and believes that its data, internal manufacturing capabilities and broad intellectual property position the Company as a leader in genetic medicines. For more information, visit www.homologymedicines.com.

Disclaimer

Homology Medicines Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 12:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -103 M - -
Net cash 2021 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 364 M 364 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,58x
EV / Sales 2022 151x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 87,4%
Managers and Directors
Arthur O. Tzianabos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Bradford Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Kush M. Parmar Chairman
Albert Seymour Chief Scientific Officer
Gabriel M. Cohn Chief Medical Officer
