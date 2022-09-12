Advanced search
Homology Medicines : Corporate Presentation - September 2022

09/12/2022
Corporate Presentation

September 2022

Confidential. © Copyright 2018 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; the anticipated benefits and activities related to our relationship with Oxford Biomedical Solutions LLC; our position as a leader in the development of genetic medicines; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to fund our operations; our competitive position, business strategy, prospective products, timing, design, results and likelihood of success of studies and/or clinical trials; timing for regulatory feedback, the potential of our gene therapy and gene editing platforms, including our GTx-mAb platform, and the market opportunity for our product candidates. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we may not realize the anticipated benefits of the collaboration with Oxford Biomedica; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and on general economic conditions; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; interim, topline and preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties, including for the manufacture of materials for our research programs, preclinical and clinical studies; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; securities class action litigation; failure to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; and significant costs incurred as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this presentation. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

This presentation also includes statistical and other industry and market data that we obtained from industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties or us. Industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies generally indicate that their information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, although they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. All of the market data used in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. While we believe these industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies are reliable, we have not independently verified such data. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty, change and risk due to a variety of factors, which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by the independent parties and by us.

2 | Confidential. © Copyright 2018 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved.

Homology Medicines' Mission:

Cure Genetic Disease

3 | Confidential. © Copyright 2018 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved.

Fully Integrated Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Company With Three Clinical Programs

Research and Development

Manufacturing Expertise

Rare Disease Experience

Phase 1 gene editing in PKU

15 novel AAVHSCs; potential to expand

Team's prior experience includes

Phase 1 gene therapy in Hunter syndrome

Equity investments from Pfizer and Novartis

developing and/or launching

11 rare disease drugs with

Phase 1/2 gene therapy in PKU

Extensive I.P. portfolio

>$2B in annual revenue

Discovery, Research

AAV Process Development

& Development

and Manufacturing Expertise

5 development candidates

Co-owned Manufacturing and Innovation

Business, Oxford Biomedica Solutions

4 | Confidential. © Copyright 2018 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved.

Positioned for Continued Success

    • On track to provide updates on PKU gene editing and Hunter syndrome gene therapy programs by the end of 2022
    • Strong cash position into Q4 2024 through key milestones with each program
      • Includes $130M non-dilutive capital from formation of AAV manufacturing business, Oxford Biomedica Solutions
        • Continued access to high quality AAVHSC manufacturing expertise and 'plug & play' process originally built by Homology
        • 20% ownership, Board seat and preferred customer status (1st in line and discount pricing)
        • Potential non-dilutive capital infusion through put/call option
    • Partnering opportunity for optimized gene therapy development candidate for MLD*
    • Ability to expand AAVHSC technology platform to new and even larger indications with GTx-mAb
  • Metachromatic Leukodystrophy

5 | Confidential. © Copyright 2018 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Homology Medicines Inc. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
