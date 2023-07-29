If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

On July 25, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Homology Medicines, Inc. (the "Company") approved a reduction in the Company's current workforce by approximately 80 employees. The decision was based on cost-reduction initiatives intended to reduce the Company's ongoing operating expenses and maximize shareholder value as the Company plans to pursue strategic options. The reduction in force included Julie Jordan, M.D., the Company's Chief Medical Officer and Michael Blum, the Company's Chief Commercial Officer. The Company intends to retain Mr. Blum as a consultant.

The Company currently estimates that it will incur approximately $6.8 million in charges in connection with the reduction in force, primarily consisting of severance payments, employee benefits and related costs, including tax costs and excluding noncash expenses associated with share-based awards. The Company expects that the majority of these charges will be incurred in the third quarter of 2023. The charges the Company expects to incur are subject to assumptions, and actual charges may differ from the amount disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On July 25, 2023, the Board also approved a process to explore, review and evaluate a range of potential strategic options available to the Company, including, without limitation, an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, sale of assets, strategic partnerships or other transactions. There can be no assurance of completion of any particular course of action or a defined timeline for completion. The Company does not expect to make further public comment regarding these matters unless and until the Board has approved a specific option or otherwise concludes its review of strategic options.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K(this "Current Report") contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this Current Report that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated charges associated with the reduction in force, including specific categories of costs and future cash expenditures and the timing of when such charges are expected to be recognized; our plans to evaluate strategic options; the expected financial and operational impacts of our restructuring initiatives; and our intent to retain Michael Blum as a consultant, are forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; interim, topline and preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties, including for the manufacture of materials for our research programs, preclinical and clinical studies; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; securities class action litigation; the impact of the COVID-19pandemic and general economic conditions on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials; failure to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; and significant costs incurred as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this Current Report. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this Current Report. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.