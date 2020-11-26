Homology Medicines : pheNIX Data Presentation 11/26/2020 | 05:47pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Phase 1/2 pheNIX Gene Therapy Clinical Trial for Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Pipeline Review November 6, 2020 © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations about our competitive position, business strategy, prospective products, timing, design, results and likelihood of success of studies and/or clinical trials, including the Phase 1/2 pheNIX trial and Part B expansion part and IND-enabling studies for PKU, MLD and MPS II (Hunter syndrome), timing for regulatory feedback, plans and objectives of management for future operations, manufacturing facility capabilities, and the potential future uses and effects of our product candidates. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the fact that we have incurred significant losses since inception and expect to incur losses for the foreseeable future; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; raising additional capital may cause dilution to our stockholders, restrict our operations or require us to relinquish rights to our technologies or drug candidates; our limited operating history; failure to use our novel genetic medicines platform to identify additional product candidates and develop marketable products; adverse public perception of genetic medicine, and gene editing in particular, may negatively impact regulatory approval of, or demand for, our potential products; the early stage of our development efforts with all programs in the research or preclinical stage; our failure or the failure of our collaborators to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates; the regulatory approval processes of the FDA and comparable foreign authorities are lengthy, time-consuming and inherently unpredictable; delays or difficulties in the enrollment of patients in clinical trials; our product candidates may cause serious adverse events, side effects, toxicities or have other properties that may delay or prevent their regulatory approval; interim, topline and preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; inability to maintain any of our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties to conduct our preclinical studies and manufacture our drug candidates; our inability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the fact that a Fast Track or Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for our drug candidates may not actually lead to a faster development or regulatory review or approval process; the inability to obtain orphan drug exclusivity for drug candidates; failure to obtain marketing approval in international jurisdictions; failure to obtain U.S. marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations, continued regulatory review and any post-marketing restrictions or withdrawals from the market; effects of recently enacted and future legislation; failure to comply with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; failure to achieve market acceptance by physicians, patients, or third-party payors; failure to establish sales, marketing and distribution capabilities on our own or in collaboration with third parties with such capabilities; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; failure to retain key personnel and attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; difficulties in managing our growth; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; failure to obtain and maintain patent protection for or otherwise protect our technology and products; effects of patent or other intellectual property lawsuits; the price of our common stock may be volatile and fluctuate substantially; significant costs and required management time as a result of operating as a public company; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies, ongoing and planned clinical trials and ability to access capital; and any securities class action litigation. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this presentation. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. This presentation also includes statistical and other industry and market data that we obtained from industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties or us. Industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies generally indicate that their information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, although they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. All of the market data used in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. While we believe these industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies are reliable, we have not independently verified such data. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty, change and risk due to a variety of factors, which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by the independent parties and by us. | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Agenda Phase 1/2 pheNIX gene therapy clinical trial for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU)

Plans for pheNIX dose expansion phase

Homology pipeline review

Question and answer period | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Mutations in PAH Gene Result in Disruption of the Normal Phe Metabolic Pathway, Build Up of Phe and Cause PKU NORMAL BIOCHEMICAL PATHWAY PKU PATHWAY Protein Protein Phenylalanine (Phe) Phenylalanine (Phe) X PAH Enzyme Mutated PAH Enzyme Tyrosine (Tyr) X Tyrosine (Tyr) X Melanin Neurotransmitters No Phe build up

Phe converts to tyrosine

Production of melanin

Production of neurotransmitters MelaninX NeurotransmittersX Mutations in PAH abolish activity

Phe builds up in blood and brain, does not convert to Tyr

Phe-restricted diet

diet Neurocognitive defects | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Effective PKU Treatment Remains a High Unmet Medical Need Standard of care is onerous low Phe diet with poor compliance 90% of adults in U.S. (10,000 patients) untreated with any therapeutic product Classical PKU is most severe form (~2/3 of PKU population) Diet is not sufficient to reduce Phe levels to within ACMG targets (120-360 μmol/L) or EU targets (120-600 μmol/L) For ~95% of patients, treatments do not reconstitute normal biochemical pathway; all require chronic dosing 16.5K patients in U.S., 50K globally Newborn screening with 350 new cases a year in U.S., 1-1.5K globally Untreated population source: PKU population from NORD, NPKUA and sales of two FDA-approved PKU treatments in the U.S. Target sources: Vockley J et al. Genetics in Medicine 2014; Levy H et al. Molecular Genetics and Metabolism 2019; van Spronsen FJ et al. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol 2017. | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Preclinical Development Data Led to HMI-102 Gene Therapy Product Candidate for Adults with PKU Designed to address underlying genetic cause of PKU Tested extensively in murine model of PKU: Preclinical data demonstrated that HMI-102 provided functional

PAH gene à functional PAH protein

HMI-102 provided gene functional PAH protein Reduction in Phe to normal levels for lifetime of model

Concomitant increase in tyrosine | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. HMI-102 Gene Therapy Overview Liver-Tropic AAVHSC15 Liver-Specific PAH Gene Promoter HMI-102 Cell Nucleus Episome w/ Promoter & Functional PAH Mutated PAH Gene PAH Enzyme mRNA Mutated mRNA Mutated PAH Enzyme | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Design of Dose-Escalation Phase of First-Ever PKU Gene Therapy Trial: pheNIX Phase 1/2 Trial of HMI-102 N=2 Low-Dose 2E13 vg/kg N = 2 Mid-Dose 6E13 vg/kg ✓ ● Adult patients with classical PKU N = 2 ✓ ● Designed to evaluate: ● Safety High-Dose 1E14 vg/kg ● Efficacy (reduction in Phe) ✓ Goal to select dose for the expansion phase

Single I.V. administration

Prophylactic, tapering steroids

Patients dosed in 3 cohorts = Safety/efficacy review with Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) and Internal Data Review Team | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Key Learnings of pheNIX Dose-Escalation Phase Safety AE profile supports advancing to the expansion phase of the trial

Immune response managed with increased steroids when necessary

ALTs may be associated with reduced efficacy Efficacy Phe reduction with Tyr increase consistent with PAH enzyme activity w Degree of Phe variability in individual patients and among patients

Degree of Phe variability in individual patients and among patients Optimize treatment protocol (monitoring, steroid regimen)

Greater understanding of kinetics and durability of response

No patients failed screening due to pre-existing neutralizing antibodies (Nabs) Dose-Selection Safety and efficacy data support advancing to dose expansion phase (randomized, concurrently controlled, potential registration phase)

Goal to progress to expansion phase to treat a larger number of patients concurrently (no enrollment stagger in dose expansion phase)

Apply learnings to dose expansion protocol | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Baseline Characteristics, Follow-Up and Select Co-Morbidities Cohort Per Protocol Wks Post- Pre-Existing Underlying (Dose Patient # Sex Age Baseline Phe HMI-102 Immune Conditions Level) μmol/L Cohort 1 1 F 36 1140 52 - (End of Study) (Low; 2E13 52 vg/kg ) 2 M 49 1020 - (End of Study) Cohort 2 3 M 24 1010 48 - (Mid; 6E13 vg/kg) 4 F 21 1060 44 Asthma, Seasonal Allergies Cohort 3 5 F 31 1660 28 Asthma, Eczema, Food Allergies, Environmental Allergies (High; 1E14 vg/kg) 6 M 33 1060 13 - No one failed screening due to pre-existing neutralizing antibodies (Nabs) Baseline = Per protocol, day prior to dosing As of data cutoff date of Oct 19, 2020 10 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Key Safety Observations Generally well-tolerated No treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs)

w One non-treatment-related SAE: Herpes zoster (shingles) w No clinically significant changes in ECGs or vital signs

treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) One non-treatment-related SAE: Herpes zoster (shingles) No clinically significant changes in ECGs or vital signs No clinical signs of complement activation

ALT elevations managed with increased steroids in Cohorts 2 and 3 when necessary wNo AEs reported related to bilirubin levels wPatients 4 and 5 had one Grade 3 ALT (both patients had pre-existing immune conditions) ●Normal cortisol levels were observed in Patient 4 during planned high-dose, prophylactic steroid therapy, raising question of adherence As of data cutoff date of Oct 19, 2020 ALT = Alanine aminotransferase / ALT Grades based on Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) Version 5 11 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Key Efficacy Observations in Cohorts 2 and 3 (Mid- and High-Dose) Significant reductions in plasma Phe levels observed in Cohorts 2 and 3, compared to low-dose Cohort 1 *

low-dose Cohort 1 Achieved plasma Phe levels below 360 μmol/L (ACMG target Phe levels): w Cohort 2: Five values out to 48 weeks post-administration for Patient 3 w Cohort 3: One value out to 13 weeks post-administration for Patient 6 Majority of patients self-liberalized (increased) dietary intact (natural) protein and/or Phe intake, and decreased Tyr intake

self-liberalized (increased) dietary intact (natural) protein and/or Phe intake, and decreased Tyr intake Greater plasma Phe reductions observed in patients with lower ALT elevations

(Grade 1)

(Grade 1) Concomitant Phe reduction and Tyr increase consistent with PAH enzymatic activity As of data cutoff date of Oct 19, 2020 ALT = Alanine aminotransferase / ALT Grades based on Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) Version 5 Mid-dose: n=2 patients; High-dose: n=2 patients *P<0.004; Post-hoc comparison of Cohort 1 vs Cohorts 2&3 using repeated measures MANOVA/regression analysis 12 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Cohort 1: No Meaningful Phe Reduction Patient 1 Patient 2 Baseline Mean % CFB Phe: +16.5 Tyr: -0.1 P/T: +20.9 Diet Mean % CFB Intact Protein: +14.2 Total Protein: +4.5 Phe Intake: +0.4 Tyr Intake: -10.8 Peak ALT Grade: WNL (within normal limit) Peak ALT Grade: 1 (1.4xULN) As of data cutoff date of Oct 19, 2020 CFB = Change from baseline for last value prior to data cutoff; P/T = Phe/Tyr ratio; ALT = Alanine aminotransferase / ULN = Upper limit of normal ALT Grades based on Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) Version 5 / Patient 2 missed Week 32 measurements Baseline Mean % CFB Phe: +35.4 Tyr: +16.1 P/T: +22.0 Diet Mean % CFB Intact Protein: +66.0 Total Protein: -3.9 Phe Intake: +78.5 Tyr Intake: -14.7 13 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Cohort 2: Marked Phe Reductions Observed with Grade 1 ALT but not Grade 3 ALT Patient 3 Baseline Mean % CFB Phe: -48.6 Tyr: +81.1 P/T: -70.8 Diet Mean % CFB Intact Protein: -30.0 Total Protein: -4.8 Phe Intake: +100.6 Tyr Intake: -1.9 Peak ALT Grade: 1 (1.73xULN) Patient 4 ** Peak ALT Grade: 3* (11.02xULN) Baseline Mean % CFB Phe: +13.0 Tyr: +131.1 P/T: -45.5 Diet Mean % CFB Intact Protein:+140.5 Total Protein: -9.6 Phe Intake: +289.0 Tyr Intake:-75.6 As of data cutoff date of Oct 19, 2020 CFB = Change from baseline for last value prior to data cutoff; P/T = Phe/Tyr ratio; ALT = Alanine aminotransferase / ULN = Upper limit of normal ALT Grades based on Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) Version 5 *Pre-existing immune conditions / **Began additional PKU medication after Week 36 / Patient 3 missed Week 20 and Patient 4 missed Weeks 16 and 20 measurements 14 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Cohort 3: Marked Phe Reductions with Grade 1 ALT but not Grade 3 ALT Patient 5 Patient 6 Baseline Baseline Mean % CFB Mean % CFB • Phe: -10.8 Phe: -31.4 • Tyr: +22.6 Tyr: +40.3 • P/T: -25.4 P/T: -52.4 Diet Mean % CFB Diet Mean % CFB Intact Protein: -16.9 Intact Protein: +45.4 Total Protein: -16.9 Total Protein: +8.8 Phe Intake: -18.5 Phe Intake: +41.8 Tyr Intake: -21.0 Tyr Intake:+ 3.4 Peak ALT Grade: 3* (5.1xULN) Peak ALT Grade: 1 (3.2xULN)** As of data cutoff date of Oct 19, 2020 CFB = Change from baseline for last value prior to data cutoff; P/T = Phe/Tyr ratio; ALT = Alanine aminotransferase / ULN = Upper limit of normal ALT Grades based on Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) Version 5 / *Pre-existing immune conditions **Patient 6 Grade 1 based on baseline ALT value above ULN 15 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Patients 3 and 6 Showed Similar Trajectory in Plasma Phe Reductions Patients 3 & 6 Plasma PHE (μmol/L) Patient 3 Patient 6 Patient 6 Baseline Patient 3 Baseline As of data cutoff date of Oct 19, 2020 Patient 3 missed Week 20 measurements 16 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Significant Plasma Phe Reductions were Observed at the Higher HMI-102 Doses* Cohorts 2 and 3 Patients Cohort 1 Patients Plasma PHE % CFB Plasma PHE % CFB Patient 1 Patient 2 As of data cutoff date of Oct 19, 2020 %CFB = Percent change from baseline at each timepoint *P<0.004; Post-hoc comparison of Cohort 1 vs Cohorts 2&3 using repeated measures MANOVA/regression analysis Patient 3 Patient 4 Patient 5 Patient 6 17 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Phe Reductions in Patient 6 Trending Similarly to Patient 3 Patients 3 & 6 Plasma PHE (μmol/L) Patient 3 Patient 6 Patient 6 Baseline Patient 3 Baseline As of data cutoff date of Oct 19, 2020 Participant 3 missed Week 20 measurements 18 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Results of Dose-Escalation Phase of First-Ever PKU Gene Therapy Trial SAFETY Generally well-tolerated with no treatment-related SAEs ALT elevations observed in Cohorts 2 and 3 managed with increased steroids when necessary Degree of ALT increase was associated with pre-existing immune conditions

No clinical signs of complement activation and no AEs related to bilirubin EFFICACY Significant plasma Phe reductions observed in Cohorts 2 and 3, compared to Cohort 1 *

w Patient 3 achieved five Phe levels <360 μmol/L w Patient 6 achieved one Phe level <360 μmol/L

Patient 3 achieved five Phe levels <360 μmol/L Patient 6 achieved one Phe level <360 μmol/L Tyr increases and Phe/Tyr ratio decreases consistent with PAH enzymatic activity

ALT elevations may be associated with reduced efficacy At mid- and high-doses, Phe reductions were greater in patients with Grade 1 ALTs compared to patients with Grade 3 ALT** As of data cutoff date of Oct 19, 2020 ALT = Alanine aminotransferase / ALT Grades based on Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) Version 5 *P<0.004; Post-hoc comparison of Cohort 1 vs Cohorts 2&3 using repeated measures MANOVA/regression analysis **P<0.05; Post-hoc comparison of Patients 3&6 vs Patients 4&5 using repeated measures MANOVA/regression analysis 19 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Randomized, Concurrently Controlled Dose Expansion Phase to Begin Early 2021 Efficacy results observed in dose-escalation phase support initiating randomized, concurrently controlled, dose expansion phase with two doses Advancing two doses in parallel provides potential to convert to registrational trial quickly (no stagger between dosing) 6E13 vg/kg 8E13 vg/kg has potential to improve Phe reductions while reducing steroid exposure

Key learnings from dose-escalation being applied to expansion, including:

dose-escalation being applied to expansion, including: Patient selection Immunosuppressive regimen Patient monitoring Endpoints

Drug supply on-hand for expansion phase

on-hand for expansion phase Manufactured in Homology's 25,000 sq. ft. GMP facility Using the Homology manufacturing platform commercial process

20 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. Homology's In Vivo Genetic Medicines Pipeline Stage of Development Our Programs Target Discovery Lead Optimization IND-Enabling Phase 1/2 Phase 3 Gene Therapy Adult Phenylketonuria (PKU): HMI-102 Liver U.S. and E.U. Orphan Drug Designation Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD): HMI-202 CNS U.S. and E.U. Orphan Drug Designation MPS II (Hunter syndrome): HMI-203 CNS Gene Editing Pediatric PKU: HMI-103 Liver Sickle Cell Disease Human Stem Cells Hemoglobinopathy Human Stem Cells Ophthalmic Target Eye has worldwide commercial rights 21 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. High Unmet Need for MPS II (Hunter Syndrome) Treatment that Addresses Peripheral and Cognitive Effects Lysosomal storage disorder leading to toxic lysosomal accumulation of glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) Severe form includes progressive debilitation and intellectual decline followed by death in 10-20 years No treatments currently available to address both cognitive and peripheral organ manifestations Prevalence is 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 170,000; primarily males Preclinical Studies Homology's HMI-203 crossed the blood-brain- barrier, blood-nerve barrier and reach other peripheral organs involved in MPS II HMI-203 resulted in high levels of active I2S protein expression, systemic reductions in GAG accumulation, and improvements in phenotype in disease model Prevalence: National MPS Society 22 | © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. © Copyright 2020 Homology Medicines, Inc. All rights reserved. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Homology Medicines Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 22:46:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC. 05:47p HOMOLOGY MEDICINES : pheNIX Data Presentation PU 11/09 HOMOLOGY MEDICINES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 11/09 HOMOLOGY MEDICINES : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Hig.. AQ 11/09 HOMOLOGY MEDICINES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition.. AQ 11/09 Homology Medicines Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Hi.. GL 11/09 HOMOLOGY MEDICINES : Shares Rise 8% on $60 Million Pfizer Investment DJ 11/09 PFIZER : Makes $60 Million Equity Investment in Homology Medicines DJ 11/09 HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results o.. AQ 11/09 PFIZER : Homology Medicines Announces $60 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer .. AQ 11/09 Homology Medicines Announces $60 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. GL