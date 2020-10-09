Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Homology Medicines, Inc. - FIXX

10/09/2020 | 10:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Homology Medicines, Inc. ("Homology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FULT).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Homology and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 21, 2020, Mariner Research ("Mariner") published a report questioning statements by Homology and its officers about the efficacy of HMI-102, the Company's lead product candidate for treatment of phenylketonuria.  Mariner focused on Homology's HMI-102 dose escalation pheNIX trial, concluding that the Company concealed data showing HMI-102's lack of efficacy and indicating that the program was unlikely to proceed to commercialization.  Among other evidence, Mariner cited an email from Homology's Chief Communications Officer appearing to indicate the Company's awareness that a HMI-102 high dose patient had adverted to the adverse efficacy issue in a social media post during April 2020. 

On this news, Homology's stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 10.38%, over the following three trading days, closing at $14.77 per share on July 24, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-homology-medicines-inc---fixx-301149723.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
