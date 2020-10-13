Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) on Behalf of Investors

10/13/2020 | 03:13pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Homology Medicines, Inc. (“Homology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FIXX) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In June 2019, the Company launched a dose-escalation Phase 1/2 clinical trial for HMI-102, its lead product candidate for the treatment of phenylketonuria. Homology "reported encouraging safety and efficacy data from the dose-escalation portion of the trial" and claimed that the data showed HMI-102 "produced a sustained reduction in phenylalanine (Phe)."

Then, on July 21, 2020, Mariner Research published a report, alleging that the Company’s comments "conveniently ignor[ed] the implications to efficacy and the business." Citing data from a mouse study, the Phase 1/2 trial, and a key patient's Facebook posts, the report concluded that HMI-102 "therapy is showing zero efficacy even for a high dose patient," signifying that "the HMI-102 program is dead in the water." Moreover, citing internal emails and analyst reports, Mariner Research claimed Homology had selectively discussed the patient's Facebook posts with sell side analysts covering Homology and major investors.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.71 per share, or more than 10%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $14.77 per share on July 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Homology securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

© Business Wire 2020

