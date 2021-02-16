Amazon to make TV streaming device in India

NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will
start making its TV streaming device in India this year via a
unit of Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, the
U.S. online retail giant said on Tuesday.
The Fire TV Stick will be made by Foxconn subsidiary Cloud
Network Technology in the southern city of Chennai, marking
Amazon's first foray into having one of its devices manufactured
in India.
Amazon said hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Sticks would be
produced per year, helping it meet the demands of Indian
customers.
"Amazon will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to
additional marketplaces/cities depending on the domestic
demand," the company said in a blog post.
The launch of conglomerate Reliance's telecoms
venture Jio in 2016 began an era of cheap data tariffs in India,
aiding the growth of video and audio streaming services such as
Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix.
That created a market for streaming devices such as the Fire
stick.
Seattle, Washington-based Amazon's move to make the device
in India coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big
policy push to make the country a hub for electronics
manufacturing to compete with other Asian nations such as China
and Taiwan, and create jobs.
New Delhi's local manufacturing drive has attracted iPhone
makers Foxconn and Wistron to expand in India, and
another key contract manufacturer Pegatron has also
set up base in the country.
It has also helped India become the world's second-biggest
mobile maker.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal. Editing by Alex Richardson and
Mark Potter)