Amazon to make TV streaming device in India

02/16/2021 | 04:27am EST
NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will start making its TV streaming device in India this year via a unit of Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, the U.S. online retail giant said on Tuesday.

The Fire TV Stick will be made by Foxconn subsidiary Cloud Network Technology in the southern city of Chennai, marking Amazon's first foray into having one of its devices manufactured in India.

Amazon said hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Sticks would be produced per year, helping it meet the demands of Indian customers.

"Amazon will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities depending on the domestic demand," the company said in a blog post.

The launch of conglomerate Reliance's telecoms venture Jio in 2016 began an era of cheap data tariffs in India, aiding the growth of video and audio streaming services such as Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix.

That created a market for streaming devices such as the Fire stick.

Seattle, Washington-based Amazon's move to make the device in India coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big policy push to make the country a hub for electronics manufacturing to compete with other Asian nations such as China and Taiwan, and create jobs.

New Delhi's local manufacturing drive has attracted iPhone makers Foxconn and Wistron to expand in India, and another key contract manufacturer Pegatron has also set up base in the country.

It has also helped India become the world's second-biggest mobile maker. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal. Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Potter)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.48% 3277.71 Delayed Quote.0.64%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.00% 70.4 End-of-day quote.31.84%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.44% 113.5 End-of-day quote.23.37%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.19% 556.52 Delayed Quote.2.92%
PEGATRON CORPORATION -0.63% 78.4 End-of-day quote.16.49%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.48% 2061.85 Delayed Quote.2.38%
WISTRON CORPORATION 0.16% 30.8 End-of-day quote.-0.65%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 307 B 190 B 190 B
Net income 2020 106 B 3 793 M 3 793 M
Net cash 2020 275 B 9 822 M 9 822 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Yield 2020 3,51%
Capitalization 1 573 B 56 147 M 56 188 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
