    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-10
103.00 TWD   -0.96%
02:46aApple supplier Foxconn's Q1 profit up 5%, in line with market view
RE
02:36aApple Supplier Foxconn's First-Quarter Profit Rose 4.6%
DJ
05/11Lordstown Motors shares surge as it closes deal with Foxconn
RE
Apple Supplier Foxconn's First-Quarter Profit Rose 4.6%

05/12/2022 | 02:36am EDT
By Yifan Wang

Foxconn Technology Group, Apple Inc.'s biggest supplier, delivered better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter, even as China's pandemic resurgence forced the company to shut down some plants for days during that period.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhones, said its January-March net profit rose 4.6% to 29.45 billion New Taiwan dollars (US$989.6 million), while revenue rose 4.5% to NT$1.408 trillion, it said Thursday. Both figures beat analyst estimates, according to FactSet data.

The world's biggest electronics contract manufacturer, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., halted production at its Shenzhen factories for a week in March, when the Chinese city substantially tightened movement restrictions after detecting local infections.

Analysts have expected China's latest stringent pandemic curbs to have limited impact on Foxconn, as the majority of company's production facilities are located outside of Shanghai. The city has been subject to the strictest lockdown measures in China.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 0234ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -5.18% 146.5 Delayed Quote.-17.50%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.33% 61.3 End-of-day quote.-5.55%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.96% 103 End-of-day quote.-0.96%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.06% 598.107 Real-time Quote.-19.47%
