Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence

12/19/2020 | 06:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Men wearing protective face masks walk past broken windows of a facility run by Wistron Corp in Narsapura

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant.

Early findings of an Apple audit in the wake of violence at the Wistron plant in India's Karnataka state showed violations of its 'Supplier Code of Conduct', the Cupertino, California-based tech giant said in a statement.

Contract workers angry over unpaid wages destroyed property, gear and iPhones on Dec. 12, causing millions of dollars in losses to Wistron and forcing it to shut the plant.

Apple said Wistron had failed to implement proper working hour management processes, which "led to payment delays for some workers in October and November".

Wistron on Saturday admitted some workers at the plant in Karnataka's Narasapura had not been paid properly or on time, and it was removing a top executive overseeing its India business.

Apple said it will continue to monitor Wistron's progress on corrective action.

"Our main objective is to make sure all the workers are treated with dignity and respect, and fully compensated promptly," Apple said, adding that it continued to investigate issues at the plant, which is located some 50 km outside of the southern tech hub of Bengaluru and assembles one iPhone model.

"This is a new facility and we recognise that we made mistakes as we expanded," Wistron said in a statement. "Some of the processes we put in place to manage labor agencies and payments need to be strengthened and upgraded."

Wistron said it is re-structuring its teams and setting up 24-hour hotlines for employees to make anonymous complaints.

"Apple has sent a strong message to its suppliers, telling them unequivocally that they need to adhere to its standards," Neil Shah of Hong Kong-based tech researcher Counterpoint said.

"In the long-run it should make suppliers more cautious and likely create fewer such public-relations headaches for Apple."

MANUFACTURING SETBACK

The Apple probation will delay Wistron's smartphone production and hurt its manufacturing push in India where it had committed to invest some 13 billion rupees ($177 million) over the next five years as part of New Delhi's production-linked incentive plan for smartphone manufacturing.

Wistron had plans to make another iPhone model at the Narasapura plant and was planning to hire up to 20,000 workers in a year's time, a source told Reuters previously.

But it could not cope with the rapid scaling up of manpower and breached several laws, Karnataka state officials found after an inspection of the plant following the violence.

The number of workers rose to 10,500 from the permitted 5,000 in a short span of time, the Karnataka factories department said in a report, which was reviewed by Reuters.

"The HR department has not been adequately set up with personnel of sound knowledge of labour laws," the report of the inspection, which was conducted on Dec. 13, concluded.

Wistron did respond to emails from Reuters seeking comment on the violations listed.

Other violations highlighted in the report included underpayment of wages to contract workers and housekeeping staff, and making female staff work overtime without legal authorisation.

The findings of this inspection, and another preliminary government audit, confirm the grievances over unpaid wages and poor attendance recording systems recounted in interviews to Reuters by at least half a dozen Wistron workers.

The Wistron probation will likely also dent Apple's plans to scale up in India, a market it has bet on to expand its manufacturing base beyond China.

Apple began the assembly of its first iPhone model in India via Wistron in 2017. It has now ramped up assembly operations, with Foxconn in southern India and another top supplier Pegatron is set to begin local operations.

($1 = 73.5700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Alexander Smith)

By Sankalp Phartiyal and Chandini Monnappa


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 1.02% 198.35 Delayed Quote.26.42%
APPLE INC. -1.59% 126.655 Delayed Quote.75.31%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -1.33% 51.9 End-of-day quote.-21.60%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.11% 87.7 End-of-day quote.-3.41%
PEGATRON CORPORATION -1.77% 66.7 End-of-day quote.-2.49%
WISTRON CORPORATION -0.66% 30.2 End-of-day quote.6.53%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
06:33aApple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence
RE
12/15Wistron violence could sour Apple's 'Make In India' plans
RE
12/11Foxconn Technology Unit Buys $19 Million of AchernarTek Shares
MT
12/08Foxconn Technology Confirms Cyberattack Reports, Launches Inspection
MT
12/08Foxconn says internet connection back to normal after ransomware attacks
RE
12/03U.S. in talks with Huawei CFO Meng on resolving criminal charges -source
RE
12/03Foxconn's November Revenue Jumps 13%
MT
11/26Foxconn Will Move Some Apple Production to Vietnam, Reuters Reports
DJ
11/26EXCLUSIVE : Foxconn to shift some Apple production to Vietnam to minimise China ..
RE
11/13Foxconn Technology's Q3 Profit Rises On Lower Expenses, Costs Amid COVID-19
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 158 B 183 B 183 B
Net income 2020 104 B 3 678 M 3 678 M
Net cash 2020 247 B 8 768 M 8 768 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 4,50%
Capitalization 1 216 B 43 147 M 43 179 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 96,89 TWD
Last Close Price 87,70 TWD
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tai Ming Kuo Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.41%43 147
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.83.35%55 101
AMPHENOL CORPORATION22.12%39 085
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.114.54%19 884
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED186.38%12 469
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION49.61%11 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ