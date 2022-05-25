Apple's iPhone development schedule delayed by China lockdowns - Nikkei

May 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has told its suppliers
to speed up iPhone development after China's strict COVID-19
lockdowns hampered schedule for at least one of the new phones,
Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing multiple sources with
knowledge of the matter.
Lockdowns due to China's zero-COVID policy led iPhone
assembler Pegatron Corp to suspend operations at its
Shanghai and Kunshan plants earlier this year.
Financial hub Shanghai remains largely paralysed by a
city-wide lockdown, which is now in its seventh week, while
Beijing has ramped up quarantine efforts.
Apple last month forecast bigger problems as COVID-19
lockdowns snarled production and demand in China, with the war
in Ukraine adding to the iPhone maker's woes.
In the worst-case scenario, Apple expects the manufacturing
schedule and initial production volumes of the new phones to be
hurt, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Foxconn declined to comment on the matter, while
Apple and Pegatron did not respond to Reuters' requests for
comment.
