Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-10
103.00 TWD   -0.96%
02:46aApple supplier Foxconn's Q1 profit up 5%, in line with market view
RE
02:36aApple Supplier Foxconn's First-Quarter Profit Rose 4.6%
DJ
05/11Lordstown Motors shares surge as it closes deal with Foxconn
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q1 profit up 5%, in line with market view

05/12/2022 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shovel and FoxConn logo are seen before the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for the Foxconn Technology Group groundbreaking ceremony in Mount Pleasant

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported a largely in line 5% rise in first-quarter profit as chip shortages, supply chain issues and slow spending for electronics amid COVID-19 lockdowns in China curbed demand.

The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported a 4% rise in first-quarter revenue and said it expected revenue for the second quarter to be flat as demand for consumer electronics including smartphones - its key growth driver - has stalled.

Foxconn expects revenue for 2022 to be flat. It did not provide a numerical outlook.

Net profit for the January-March quarter rose to T$29.45 billion ($985.48 million), compared with an average analyst estimate of T$29.76 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Foxconn, like other global manufacturers, has grappled with a severe shortage of chips that has squeezed smartphone production, and more recently with a downturn in major markets amid high inflation and the war in Ukraine.

While the company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, has previously said that COVID-19 controls in China has only had a limited impact on its production, demand for its products in the country has suffered as people remain shut in.

Foxconn shares closed 1% lower ahead of the earnings release, versus a 2.4% drop in the broader market. They have fallen about 2% so far this year, giving the company a market value of $48.1 billion.

($1 = 29.8840 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -5.18% 146.5 Delayed Quote.-17.50%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.96% 103 End-of-day quote.-0.96%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
02:46aApple supplier Foxconn's Q1 profit up 5%, in line with market view
RE
02:36aApple Supplier Foxconn's First-Quarter Profit Rose 4.6%
DJ
05/11Lordstown Motors shares surge as it closes deal with Foxconn
RE
05/11Lordstown Motors closes deal to sell assets to Foxconn
RE
05/11Hon Hai Precision Delays $230 Million Takeover of Lordstown Motors' Facility in Ohio
MT
05/09Lordstown Motors signals need for more capital to boost production, shares drop
RE
05/09Foxconn Unit PCE Ups Stake In Foxconn EV Technology
MT
05/06Foxconn Technology's Revenue Drops 2.8% in April
MT
05/05Foxconn's Revenue Tumbles 14% In April
MT
05/05Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Un-Audited Revenue Results for the Month a..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 143 B 207 B 207 B
Net income 2022 147 B 4 934 M 4 934 M
Net cash 2022 433 B 14 590 M 14 590 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,75x
Yield 2022 5,30%
Capitalization 1 433 B 48 253 M 48 253 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 103,00 TWD
Average target price 135,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.96%48 253
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-21.83%41 226
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-37.78%30 474
JABIL INC.-19.86%8 165
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-56.48%7 140
YAGEO CORPORATION-18.25%7 094