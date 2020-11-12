Log in
Apple supplier Foxconn third-quarter profit near flat, beats estimates

11/12/2020 | 02:34am EST
The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported near flat quarterly profit on Thursday, beating market estimates amid firm demand for telecommuting devices as the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend continues.

The Taiwanese company, whose clients include technology majors such as Apple Inc <AAPL.0>, booked July-September net profit of T$30.8 billion ($1.08 billion), Reuters calculations showed based on nine-month figures.

That compared with the T$28.61 billion average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

It did not elaborate on reasons behind the profit figure, which was near flat versus the T$30.7 billion booked in the same period a year prior.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, previously forecast weakness in its revenue-driving smartphone business in the quarter, but said work-from-home lifestyles being adopted worldwide would boost growth.

Underscoring weak demand, global smartphone shipments fell 1.3% from a year earlier, showed data from researcher IDC.

Foxconn is likely to get a revenue boost in coming months from a new lineup of Apple iPhones, analysts said. It is likely to assemble all premium models and 70% of other models, said analysts, including those from Taipei-based Fubon Research.

Foxconn's share price ended trade 0.4% higher ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.3% fall in the broader market. It has fallen about 10% so far this year.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 3.04% 119.49 Delayed Quote.62.77%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 1.36% 52.3 End-of-day quote.-21.00%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.99% 81.6 End-of-day quote.-10.13%
