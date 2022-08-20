Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  18/08/2022
111.00 TWD   -0.89%
06:33aApple supplier Foxconn to invest $300 million more in northern Vietnam - media
RE
08/19Foxconn Clarifies Report Of Record-high 2022 Revenue
MT
08/19HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend BofA Asia Summer Tech Tour held by BofA.
PU
Summary 
Summary

Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $300 million more in northern Vietnam - media

08/20/2022 | 06:33am BST
FILE PHOTO: A motorist passes by a Foxconn office building in Taipei, Taiwan

HANOI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn has signed a $300 million memorandum of understanding with Vietnamese developer Kinh Bac City to expand its facility in the north of the country to diversify and boost production, state media said on Saturday.

The Taiwanese company's new factory, on a plot of 50.5 hectares (125 acres) in Bac Giang province, will generate 30,000 local jobs, the Tuoi Tre newspaper said.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, and Kinh Bac City did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move follows a report this week that Foxconn has started test production of the Apple Watch in northern Vietnam.

Foxconn, which has been in Bac Giang for 15 years, has moved part of its iPad and AirPods production to Bac Giang's Quang Chau Industrial Park, Tuoi Tre reported. It did not say which type of products would be produced at the new factory or its capacity.

The Vietnamese government said last year Foxconn had invested $1.5 billion in the Southeast Asian country.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.51% 171.52 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.89% 111 End-of-day quote.6.73%
KINHBAC CITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING CORPORATION -0.96% 35950 End-of-day quote.-21.16%
