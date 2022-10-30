Base metals fall on firmer dollar, China's COVID curbs

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Prices of non-ferrous metals broadly
fell on Monday, pulled down by a stronger U.S. dollar and fresh
coronavirus cases in top consumer China, sparking fears of
softening demand for metals.
China's Guangzhou city reported a jump in new COVID-19
infections, Mamau's government reinstated some tough COVID
curbs, while Zhengzhou city, where iPhone maker Foxconn
has an assembly facility, was also hit.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dipped 0.1% to $7,545.50 a tonne by 0148 GMT, and the
most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange declined 1.5% to 62,500 yuan ($8,606.44) a
tonne.
China's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, the
National Bureau of Statistics survey showed, weighed down by
softening global demand and strict COVID-19 restrictions.
The dollar firmed, making greenback-priced metals more
expensive to holders of other currencies, after strong U.S.
consumer spending data pointed to persistent underlying
inflation pressure, cooling bets that the Federal Reserve could
flag a slowdown in its aggressive interest rate hikes.
Manufacturing production facilities consume a vast amount of
metals.
SHFE aluminium decreased 2.5% to 17,845 yuan a
tonne, nickel fell 2.7% to 180,000 yuan a tonne, zinc
shed 3.5% to 23,050 yuan a tonne and tin
dropped 2.4% to 158,130 yuan a tonne.
LME zinc eased 0.3% to $2,812 a tonne, lead
fell 0.5% to $1,977 a tonne, tin declined 0.6% to
$18,000 a tonne while aluminium rose 0.6% to $2,224.50 a
tonne.
