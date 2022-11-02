Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-31
101.50 TWD   -0.98%
04:16aChina and Hong Kong stocks extend gains on reopening hopes
RE
04:16aHon Hai Precision to Raise Hourly Wages to Boost Production at Chinese Fab
MT
02:02aChinese zone housing major Apple iPhone plant imposes fresh lockdown
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China and Hong Kong stocks extend gains on reopening hopes

11/02/2022 | 04:16am EDT
HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks ended higher for a second session on Wednesday, driven by upbeat remarks by Chinese regulators about policy supports and rising expectations among investors about easing of strict COVID-19 measures.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended up 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.15%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied 2.41%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 2.79%, extending Tuesday's rally, after unverified social media posts about China easing its COVID curbs.

** Hong Kong market was closed early in the afternoon, after a typhoon 8 warning signal.

** Asian shares ended higher on China boost, after markets made a wobbly start ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the global day, with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes.

** Structural reform will continue to fuel China's economic growth, and the country's reform and opening-up policy will continue, Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, told the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit.

** "We believe China could soon fine-tune its COVID restrictions, with a more targeted approach, less restrictive quarantine guidance and the more balanced assessment of the virus," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

** However, a Chinese industrial park that hosts an iPhone factory belonging to Foxconn in Zhengzhou announced a fresh COVID-19 lockdown..

** Among top performers, automobiles gained 4.3%, while Media, and Healthcare companies advanced 2.8% and 1.5% respectively.

** In Hong Kong, Macau gaming operators and tech firms jumped 10.2% in the afternoon, healthcare companies surged 7.1%, while tech firms were up 2.7%, to lead the rally.

** Hong Kong-listed Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics soared as much as 63%, while its mainland stock jumped 20%, hitting its daily trading limit, as Jiangsu province announced their plans to adopt CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccine in 13 cities. (Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 2.55 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. 63.38% 141 Delayed Quote.-52.11%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES 2.79% 5355.03 Delayed Quote.-36.75%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.98% 101.5 End-of-day quote.-2.40%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.89% 83.72 Delayed Quote.-14.71%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.23% 3368.34 Real-time Quote.-28.38%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.00% 3097.47 Real-time Quote.-29.86%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 364 B 198 B 198 B
Net income 2022 155 B 4 803 M 4 803 M
Net cash 2022 347 B 10 777 M 10 777 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,11x
Yield 2022 5,55%
Capitalization 1 407 B 43 710 M 43 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 101,50 TWD
Average target price 137,53 TWD
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.40%43 710
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.22%45 126
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.08%27 686
JABIL INC.-6.11%8 651
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-56.09%6 725
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-20.14%6 545