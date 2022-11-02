China and Hong Kong stocks extend gains on reopening hopes

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
ended higher for a second session on Wednesday, driven by upbeat
remarks by Chinese regulators about policy supports and rising
expectations among investors about easing of strict COVID-19
measures.
** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended up 1.2%,
while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.15%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied 2.41%, while
the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 2.79%,
extending Tuesday's rally, after unverified social media posts
about China easing its COVID curbs.
** Hong Kong market was closed early in the afternoon, after
a typhoon 8 warning signal.
** Asian shares ended higher on China boost, after markets
made a wobbly start ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
outcome later in the global day, with many looking for any signs
of a slowdown in future rate hikes.
** Structural reform will continue to fuel China's economic
growth, and the country's reform and opening-up policy will
continue, Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, told
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Global Financial Leaders'
Investment Summit.
** "We believe China could soon fine-tune its COVID
restrictions, with a more targeted approach, less restrictive
quarantine guidance and the more balanced assessment of the
virus," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.
** However, a Chinese industrial park that hosts an iPhone
factory belonging to Foxconn in Zhengzhou announced a
fresh COVID-19 lockdown..
** Among top performers, automobiles gained
4.3%, while Media, and Healthcare
companies advanced 2.8% and 1.5% respectively.
** In Hong Kong, Macau gaming operators and
tech firms jumped 10.2% in the afternoon,
healthcare companies surged 7.1%, while tech firms
were up 2.7%, to lead the rally.
** Hong Kong-listed Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino
Biologics soared as much as 63%, while its mainland
stock jumped 20%, hitting its daily trading limit,
as Jiangsu province announced their plans to adopt CanSino's
inhalable COVID-19 vaccine in 13 cities.
(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and
Rashmi Aich)