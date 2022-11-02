Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
102.00 TWD   +0.49%
China's Nio resumes production at its two Hefei factories

11/02/2022 | 11:21pm EDT
BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said on Thursday it has resumed production at its two factories in the eastern city of Hefei, after COVID-19 curbs disrupted operations and delayed deliveries.

"Production is resumed at the moment," said a company representative, declining to say whether it was a full or partial resumption.

China is battling a rising number of cases in several major cities with lockdowns and stringent curbs that have disrupted travel and fuelled worker discontent at major Apple supplier Foxconn.

Nio said on Wednesday it had suspended production because of COVID curbs, leading to delays in deliveries when sales are booming, triggering a steep drop in its shares.

Hefei's latest outbreak begun in early October, prompting the authorities to put parts of the city under lockdown at various times, including the district where Nio's plants are located.

Nio sold 10,059 cars last month, nearly three times its sales from October 2021, after introducing new models such as ET5. For the first 10 months, its sales grew 32%. (Reporting by Cui Zhuzhu, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.73% 145.03 Delayed Quote.-18.33%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.49% 102 End-of-day quote.-1.92%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 364 B 197 B 197 B
Net income 2022 155 B 4 797 M 4 797 M
Net cash 2022 347 B 10 764 M 10 764 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,16x
Yield 2022 5,53%
Capitalization 1 414 B 43 875 M 43 875 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 102,00 TWD
Average target price 137,53 TWD
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.92%43 710
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.22%45 685
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-38.01%28 752
JABIL INC.-6.11%8 893
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-55.53%6 840
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-16.64%6 832