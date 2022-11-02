China's Nio resumes production at its two Hefei factories

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle
maker Nio said on Thursday it has resumed
production at its two factories in the eastern city of Hefei,
after COVID-19 curbs disrupted operations and delayed
deliveries.
"Production is resumed at the moment," said a company
representative, declining to say whether it was a full or
partial resumption.
China is battling a rising number of cases in several major
cities with lockdowns and stringent curbs that have disrupted
travel and fuelled worker discontent at major Apple
supplier Foxconn.
Nio said on Wednesday it had suspended production because of
COVID curbs, leading to delays in deliveries when sales are
booming, triggering a steep drop in its shares.
Hefei's latest outbreak begun in early October, prompting
the authorities to put parts of the city under lockdown at
various times, including the district where Nio's plants are
located.
Nio sold 10,059 cars last month, nearly three times its
sales from October 2021, after introducing new models such as
ET5. For the first 10 months, its sales grew 32%.
