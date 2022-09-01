Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-31
107.50 TWD   -1.38%
China's Shenzhen extends COVID curbs but stops short of full lockdown

09/01/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 outbreak in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Some districts of China's southern tech hub Shenzhen extended curbs on public activities, dining out and entertainment venues on Friday, but city officials stopped short of a full lockdown as they try to rein in rising COVID cases.

Restrictions in the central business district of Futian and Longhua, home to a major campus of electronics maker Foxconn, have been extended until Sunday, while residents in several areas across the city were asked to work from home if possible.

Most of the city's nearly 18 million population is now subject to COVID controls.

On Thursday evening, officials sought to quell rumours that the city of nearly 18 million would undergo a full lockdown as it did for a week in March, and said people could leave and return to their homes with a 24-hour proof of testing.

So far, authorities have largely avoided shutting down offices and factories.

On Friday, officials reported 87 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in Shenzhen on Sept. 1, up from 62 a day earlier. Of those, eight were outside quarantine areas.

(Reporting by David Kirton, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 368 B 208 B 208 B
Net income 2022 152 B 4 952 M 4 952 M
Net cash 2022 376 B 12 283 M 12 283 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,83x
Yield 2022 5,21%
Capitalization 1 490 B 48 657 M 48 657 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 107,50 TWD
Average target price 137,60 TWD
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.37%49 716
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-15.20%43 738
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-27.03%38 584
JABIL INC.-14.29%8 295
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-53.57%7 786
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD116.61%6 893