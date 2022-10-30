Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cities in central China
hastily drew up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to
their hometowns from a vast assembly facility of iPhone maker
Foxconn in COVID-hit Zhengzhou, fearing they could
trigger coronavirus outbreaks.
Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, reported 167
locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the seven days to Oct. 29,
up from 97 infections in the prior seven-day period.
Apple supplier Foxconn, based in Taiwan, currently
has about 200,000 workers at its Zhengzhou complex and has not
disclosed the number of infected workers, but said on Sunday
that it would not stop workers from leaving.
Late on Saturday, cities near Zhengzhou, including
Yuzhou, Changge and Qinyang, urged Foxconn workers to report to
local authorities in advance before heading home.
Returning workers are to travel "point-to-point" in
pre-arranged vehicles and are to be quarantined on arrival, they
said in separate letters on their respective social media
accounts addressed to Zhengzhou Foxconn workers.
Under China's ultra-strict zero-COVID policy, cities are
mandated to act swiftly to quell any outbreaks, with measures
that could include full-scale lockdowns. On Oct. 19, Foxconn
banned all dine-in at canteens and required workers to take
their meals in their dormitories.
"The government agreed to resume dine-in meals to
improve the convenience and satisfaction of employees' lives,"
Foxconn told Reuters in an emailed reply to queries on Sunday.
"At the same time, for some employees who want to return
home, the (plant) is cooperating with the government to organise
personnel and vehicles to provide a point-to-point orderly
return service for employees from today."
Disruptions from China's COVID policies to commerce and
industry have intensified in recent weeks as cases multiplied.
Shanghai Disneyland
said on Saturday it would operate at reduced capacity. On
Wednesday,
Universal Beijing Resort
was suspended after the visit of one infected individual.
"We are very aware that under the current situation, it
is a protracted battle," Foxconn said.
But the situation was gradually coming under control, it
said, and Foxconn would coordinate back-up production capacity
with its other plants to reduce any potential impact.
Apple did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment on the Foxconn situation.
'I COULDN'T HELP BUT FEEL SAD'
Foxconn did not respond to Reuters questions on how many
cases had been detected at its Zhengzhou plant and how many
workers had left.
Photographs and videos circulating on Chinese social media
since Saturday showed Foxconn workers, apparently returning
home, trekking across fields in the day and along roads at
night. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of
the posts.
In a show of support, residents in the vicinity left bottled
water and provisions next to roads with signs such as: "For
Foxconn workers returning home", according to social media
posts.
"Some people were walking amid wheat fields with their
luggage, blankets and quilts," wrote a user of WeChat in a post
about the social media images.
"I couldn't help but feel sad."
