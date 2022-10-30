Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
104.00 TWD    0.00%
07:23aChinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou
RE
10/21Foxconn's iPhone Plant Maintains Normal Production Levels Despite COVID-19 Restrictions In Zhengzhou, China
MT
10/20Foxconn imposes restrictions on iPhone assembly plant in China's Zhengzhou - SCMP
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou

10/30/2022 | 07:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cities in central China hastily drew up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns from a vast assembly facility of iPhone maker Foxconn in COVID-hit Zhengzhou, fearing they could trigger coronavirus outbreaks.

Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, reported 167 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the seven days to Oct. 29, up from 97 infections in the prior seven-day period.

Apple supplier Foxconn, based in Taiwan, currently has about 200,000 workers at its Zhengzhou complex and has not disclosed the number of infected workers, but said on Sunday that it would not stop workers from leaving.

Late on Saturday, cities near Zhengzhou, including Yuzhou, Changge and Qinyang, urged Foxconn workers to report to local authorities in advance before heading home.

Returning workers are to travel "point-to-point" in pre-arranged vehicles and are to be quarantined on arrival, they said in separate letters on their respective social media accounts addressed to Zhengzhou Foxconn workers.

Under China's ultra-strict zero-COVID policy, cities are mandated to act swiftly to quell any outbreaks, with measures that could include full-scale lockdowns. On Oct. 19, Foxconn banned all dine-in at canteens and required workers to take their meals in their dormitories.

"The government agreed to resume dine-in meals to improve the convenience and satisfaction of employees' lives," Foxconn told Reuters in an emailed reply to queries on Sunday.

"At the same time, for some employees who want to return home, the (plant) is cooperating with the government to organise personnel and vehicles to provide a point-to-point orderly return service for employees from today."

Disruptions from China's COVID policies to commerce and industry have intensified in recent weeks as cases multiplied.

Shanghai Disneyland

said on Saturday it would operate at reduced capacity. On Wednesday,

Universal Beijing Resort

was suspended after the visit of one infected individual.

"We are very aware that under the current situation, it is a protracted battle," Foxconn said.

But the situation was gradually coming under control, it said, and Foxconn would coordinate back-up production capacity with its other plants to reduce any potential impact.

Apple did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the Foxconn situation.

'I COULDN'T HELP BUT FEEL SAD'

Foxconn did not respond to Reuters questions on how many cases had been detected at its Zhengzhou plant and how many workers had left.

Photographs and videos circulating on Chinese social media since Saturday showed Foxconn workers, apparently returning home, trekking across fields in the day and along roads at night. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the posts.

In a show of support, residents in the vicinity left bottled water and provisions next to roads with signs such as: "For Foxconn workers returning home", according to social media posts.

"Some people were walking amid wheat fields with their luggage, blankets and quilts," wrote a user of WeChat in a post about the social media images.

"I couldn't help but feel sad." (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Ziyi Tang; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 7.56% 155.74 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.00% 104 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.13% 431.61 Real-time Quote.-41.18%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.98% 830.25 End-of-day quote.7.59%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
07:23aChinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou
RE
10/21Foxconn's iPhone Plant Maintains Normal Production Levels Despite COVID-19 Restrictions..
MT
10/20Foxconn imposes restrictions on iPhone assembly plant in China's Zhengzhou - SCMP
RE
10/19Hon Hai to Expand EV Production in Thailand, US
MT
10/18Vedanta-Foxconn Chip Fab to Begin Production in 2025
MT
10/18Foxconn chairman: I hope one day we can do Tesla cars for Tesla
RE
10/10India's IT ministry says Apple AirPods to be made in India - CNBC TV18
RE
10/07Hon Hai, INDIEV to Build EV Prototype in Ohio
MT
10/05INDIEV, Inc. and Hon Hai Technology Group Sign MOU to Produce Prototype INDI One in Ohi..
CI
10/05Foxconn Technology's Revenue Climbs 40% in September
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 364 B 198 B 198 B
Net income 2022 155 B 4 811 M 4 811 M
Net cash 2022 347 B 10 795 M 10 795 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,34x
Yield 2022 5,42%
Capitalization 1 442 B 44 863 M 44 863 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 104,00 TWD
Average target price 137,53 TWD
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.00%44 863
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-15.52%45 483
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-45.87%26 065
JABIL INC.-7.11%8 799
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD112.98%6 695
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-57.27%6 676