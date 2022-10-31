Foxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone November output from Zhengzhou plant -source

TAIPEI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - COVID-19 woes at Foxconn's
iPhone assembly plant in China's Zhengzhou city could slash the
site's November output of the Apple Inc device by as
much as 30%, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Monday.
Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
, is working to boost production at its factory in
Shenzhen city to make up for the shortfall, said the person,
declining to be identified as the information was private.
The Zhengzhou plant in central China, which employs about
200,000 people, has been rocked by discontent over stringent
measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 within the site, with
several workers fleeing the facility over the weekend.
The possible impact on production comes amid a traditionally
busy time for electronics makers ahead of the year-end holiday
season, which is also a prime time for vendors such as Apple.
Foxconn on Sunday said the situation was being brought under
control and that it would coordinate back-up production with
other plants to reduce potential impact. Its share price fell
1.9% on Monday versus a 1.1% rise in the broader market.
Apple did not respond to a request for comment.
Foxconn is Apple's biggest iPhone maker, producing 70% of
iPhone shipments globally which in turn makes up 45% of the
Taiwanese firm's revenue, analysts at Taipei-based Fubon
Research said this month.
It also builds the device in India and southern China, but
its Zhengzhou factory assembles the majority of its global
output.
A second person familiar with the situation said many
workers remained at the Zhengzhou plant and that production was
continuing.
STRICT COVID-19 MEASURES
Under China's ultra-strict zero-COVID-19 policies,
localities must act swiftly to quell outbreaks, with measures
including full-scale lockdowns.
Factories in affected areas are often allowed to stay open
on condition they operate under a "closed loop" system where
staff live and work on-site. Businesses have said such
arrangements pose numerous difficulties.
Foxconn on Oct. 19 banned dining at canteens at the
Zhengzhou plant and required workers to eat meals in
dormitories. It said production was normal.
The measures led to people who said they worked at the site
venting frustration about their treatment and provisions via
social media.
Scores fled the site over the weekend, with photographs and
videos on social media purporting to show Foxconn staff trekking
across fields in daytime and along roads at night. Reuters could
not immediately verify the authenticity of the posts.
Foxconn and local authorities have not disclosed the number
of any infected workers at the site. Zhengzhou, capital of
central Henan province, has since Oct. 19 reported 264 locally
transmitted COVID-19 cases.
Foxconn implemented closed loop measures in March and July
this year at its smaller Shenzhen factory as cases in the
southern city rose.
In May, the Shanghai plant of another Apple supplier,
MacBook assembler Quanta Computer Inc, was also hit by
worker chaos after the discovery of COVID-19 cases despite a
closed-loop system being put in place.
