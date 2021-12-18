Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Foxconn India factory workers hospitalised after food poisoning

12/18/2021 | 10:27am EST
CHENNAI (Reuters) - More than 150 employees at a Foxconn India factory that makes iPhones for Apple Inc were hospitalised for food poisoning this week but almost all have now been discharged, the district government said on Saturday.

"There was an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal disease reported among the Foxconn employees," the statement from the Thiruvallur district administration said.

It said 256 workers were treated as out-patients and 159 were hospitalised, of whom 155 have already been discharged.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not clear whether the incident would disrupt production at the plant in Sriperumbudur, which is on the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai.

Most of the Taiwanese manufacturer's workers in India are women.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Michael Perry and Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.65% 171.14 Delayed Quote.28.98%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.00% 103.5 End-of-day quote.12.50%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 901 B 212 B 212 B
Net income 2021 137 B 4 915 M 4 915 M
Net cash 2021 512 B 18 374 M 18 374 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 1 435 B 51 523 M 51 536 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.12.50%51 523
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-18.42%50 609
AMPHENOL CORPORATION27.78%49 325
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.54%18 495
JABIL INC.54.20%9 454
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-25.93%8 837