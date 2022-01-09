Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on Wednesday - legislator

CHENNAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc supplier
Foxconn will reopen an iPhone manufacturing facility
in southern India on Wednesday with 500 workers, government
officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is
located told Reuters.
The Foxconn plant, in the town of Sriperumbudur near the
Tamil Nadu state capital of Chennai, employed about 17,000
people but was closed on Dec. 18 after protests over 250 of its
workers who fell sick with food poisoning.
Apple has since placed the factory on probation after
discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet
required standards.
Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
K Selvaperunthagai, a member of the state assembly for the
area, said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin told the
assembly late on Friday the plant would reopen on Wednesday with
500 workers.
Government officials have said Foxconn intended to resume
production gradually but have not said when the full workforce
would be back on the job.
Foxconn has been making the iPhone 12 and testing production
of the iPhone 13 at the Sriperumbudur facility, its only plant
in India, government officials have said. Apple has eight other
suppliers in India.
Selvaperunthagai told Reuters the state government would
build a hostel facility with a capacity to house tens of
thousands of workers from various industries to address the
concerns about standards of dormitories and dining facilities.
"The government is clear that they don't want such incidents
to happen again," he said.
Tamil Nadu, a state of more than 70 million people and one
of the country's most industrialized, is sometimes called the
"Detroit of Asia." It is home to factories of companies
including BMW, Daimler, Hyundai, Nissan and Renault.
