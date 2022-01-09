Log in
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on Wednesday - legislator

01/09/2022 | 11:33pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India, near Chennai

CHENNAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will reopen an iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India on Wednesday with 500 workers, government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located told Reuters.

The Foxconn plant, in the town of Sriperumbudur near the Tamil Nadu state capital of Chennai, employed about 17,000 people but was closed on Dec. 18 after protests over 250 of its workers who fell sick with food poisoning.

Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

K Selvaperunthagai, a member of the state assembly for the area, said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin told the assembly late on Friday the plant would reopen on Wednesday with 500 workers.

Government officials have said Foxconn intended to resume production gradually but have not said when the full workforce would be back on the job.

Foxconn has been making the iPhone 12 and testing production of the iPhone 13 at the Sriperumbudur facility, its only plant in India, government officials have said. Apple has eight other suppliers in India.

Selvaperunthagai told Reuters the state government would build a hostel facility with a capacity to house tens of thousands of workers from various industries to address the concerns about standards of dormitories and dining facilities.

"The government is clear that they don't want such incidents to happen again," he said.

Tamil Nadu, a state of more than 70 million people and one of the country's most industrialized, is sometimes called the "Detroit of Asia." It is home to factories of companies including BMW, Daimler, Hyundai, Nissan and Renault. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.10% 172.17 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG -0.64% 95.6 Delayed Quote.8.03%
DAIMLER AG -1.80% 73.56 Delayed Quote.8.83%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.47% 106.5 End-of-day quote.2.40%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 1.21% 16700 End-of-day quote.-0.60%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.30% 11650 End-of-day quote.-2.10%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.47% 215000 End-of-day quote.2.87%
RENAULT 0.31% 34.235 Real-time Quote.12.08%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 904 B 213 B 213 B
Net income 2021 137 B 4 951 M 4 951 M
Net cash 2021 511 B 18 488 M 18 488 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 4,60%
Capitalization 1 476 B 53 292 M 53 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 106,50 TWD
Average target price 138,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.40%53 292
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-5.26%51 514
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-6.11%49 110
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.57%16 923
JABIL INC.-1.38%9 955
YAGEO CORPORATION7.40%9 145