    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
Foxconn India plant shut for 3 more days after week-long closure -govt source

12/27/2021 | 12:07am EST
Men ride their motorbikes past a closed plant of India Foxconn unit, near Chennai

CHENNAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in India will stay shut for three more days, a senior government official said, extending a week-long closure following workers' protests sparked by a food poisoning incident.

The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on Dec. 30, according to the person close to the matter who was not authorized to speak with media and declined to be identified.

A separate government source had said last week that the plant was closed on Dec. 18 and was expected to remain shut until Dec. 26.

The gates of the factory, which is on the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai, were open on Monday morning and some vehicles were moving in and out but the area was mostly deserted.

The plant makes iPhone 12 models, and media reports have said Apple has started trial production of its flagship iPhone 13 at the factory recently.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
