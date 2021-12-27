Foxconn India plant shut for 3 more days after week-long closure -govt source

CHENNAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Apple supplier
Foxconn's plant near Chennai in India will stay shut
for three more days, a senior government official said,
extending a week-long closure following workers' protests
sparked by a food poisoning incident.
The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers
on Dec. 30, according to the person close to the matter who was
not authorized to speak with media and declined to be
identified.
A separate government source had said last week that the
plant was closed on Dec. 18 and was expected to remain shut
until Dec. 26.
The gates of the factory, which is on the outskirts of the
southern city of Chennai, were open on Monday morning and some
vehicles were moving in and out but the area was mostly
deserted.
The plant makes iPhone 12 models, and media reports have
said Apple has started trial production of its flagship iPhone
13 at the factory recently.
