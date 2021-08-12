Foxconn Technology Group's Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 30% on Year

By Kosaku Narioka



Foxconn Technology Group said Thursday that its second-quarter net profit rose 30% compared with the same period a year earlier thanks to greater revenue and better margins.

Foxconn, best known as the largest assembler of Apple Inc. iPhones, said that net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 29.78 billion Taiwan dollars (US$1.07 billion). That beat the estimate for NT$24.36 billion from a poll of analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Second-quarter revenue increased 20% from a year earlier to NT$1.351 trillion.

The Taiwanese electronics maker, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said its operating profit margin improved to 2.40% in the second quarter from 1.99% a year earlier.

Foxconn said its business outlook is worse for its consumer electronics business in the third quarter compared with the second quarter, but the outlook is better for its cloud, computing products and components businesses.

Foxconn said earlier this month that revenue in July rose 3.6% from a year earlier to NT$418.02 billion.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-12-21 0249ET