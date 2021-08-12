Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Foxconn Technology Group's Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 30% on Year

08/12/2021 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kosaku Narioka

Foxconn Technology Group said Thursday that its second-quarter net profit rose 30% compared with the same period a year earlier thanks to greater revenue and better margins.

Foxconn, best known as the largest assembler of Apple Inc. iPhones, said that net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 29.78 billion Taiwan dollars (US$1.07 billion). That beat the estimate for NT$24.36 billion from a poll of analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Second-quarter revenue increased 20% from a year earlier to NT$1.351 trillion.

The Taiwanese electronics maker, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said its operating profit margin improved to 2.40% in the second quarter from 1.99% a year earlier.

Foxconn said its business outlook is worse for its consumer electronics business in the third quarter compared with the second quarter, but the outlook is better for its cloud, computing products and components businesses.

Foxconn said earlier this month that revenue in July rose 3.6% from a year earlier to NT$418.02 billion.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-12-21 0249ET

All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
03:11aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn Q2 Profit Jumps on Pandemic-Fueled Demand
MT
02:50aFoxconn Technology Group's Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 30% on Year
DJ
02:43aApple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit beats estimates
RE
08/08HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn to Buy Wafer Factory From Taiwanese Memory ..
MT
08/05HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn Posts 4% Revenue Growth In July
MT
08/05HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn to Purchase Wafer Fab from Taiwan's Macroni..
MT
08/05Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Announces Sales Results for the Month an..
CI
08/05Taiwan's Foxconn buys $90.8 million wafer plant from Macronix, eyeing EV chip..
RE
08/05HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn Mulls Taiwanese Plant Purchase For Auto Bus..
MT
08/05MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : Taiwan's Foxconn buys Macronix International's 6-inch w..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 926 B 213 B 213 B
Net income 2021 132 B 4 766 M 4 766 M
Net cash 2021 412 B 14 807 M 14 807 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 1 511 B 54 257 M 54 359 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 109,00 TWD
Average target price 139,37 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.18.48%54 257
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-25.50%45 397
AMPHENOL CORPORATION12.75%44 098
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.30%19 665
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED0.49%11 818
YAGEO CORPORATION2.90%9 415