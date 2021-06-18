Log in
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
Foxconn founder asks Taiwan to allow vaccine talks with Chinese firm

06/18/2021 | 12:18am EDT
TAIPEI, June 18 (Reuters) - Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Taiwan's Foxconn, sought government permission on Friday to negotiate with a Chinese firm to source supplies of BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccines and alleviate a shortage of doses.

Taiwan's own deal with BioNTech fell through this year, with the government blaming it on pressure from Beijing.

China has denied the accusation, saying Taiwan is free to obtain the vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which has a contract with BioNTech to sell the vaccines in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Taiwan says it has and will only deal with BioNTech in Germany as it does not trust vaccines from China, but is also happy to discuss Gou's proposed purchase so long as he can prove BioNTech has vaccines it is willing to sell to Taiwan.

Gou listed his proposals in an open letter to President Tsai Ing-wen.

"Agree to our donation contract and enter into discussions on substantive details, and also agree to our proposed contract structure diagram for the procurement from Germany's BioNTech (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical as the agent), manufactured in and shipped from Germany," he said.

Gou, who wants to donate 5 million BioNTech doses to the government through his charity, said he wanted to meet Tsai to discuss the proposal and that he had "absolutely no political or commercial intentions in this matter".

The presidential office said Tsai was always happy to talk with Gou.

"We hope that the government and the private sector will work together to obtain more vaccine supplies for Taiwan," said spokesman Xavier Chang.

But a senior government official told Reuters it was still waiting for Gou to get a "delivery assurance from the original manufacturer" to confirm that it had vaccines and could supply them. Gou has yet to provide this, the official said.

Gou said by making the purchase and donation known internationally, the government does not need to worry about the issue of trusting the vaccines.

His spokesperson Amanda Liu told reporters that Gou had had talks with "all partners" on the vaccine purchase idea, and had proposed signing a deal with Fosun's Swiss or Hong Kong branches to avoid political problems.

Liu declined to comment on details of their purchase talks, citing commercial confidentiality.

Only around 5% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one of the two-shot coronavirus vaccine regimen. The government has millions of doses on order which have been held up by global shortages and has come under pressure to get more as domestic cases spike.

Another 240,000 Moderna Inc doses will arrive in Taiwan later on Friday.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday he believed Gou was working hard to get the BioNTech shots, but that most major vaccine firms are only dealing with countries.

Neither BioNTech nor Fosun immediately responded to requests for comment. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 5.08% 214.2 Delayed Quote.162.76%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 1.35% 113 End-of-day quote.22.83%
MODERNA, INC. 2.34% 202.47 Delayed Quote.93.81%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.14% 711.228 Real-time Quote.19.05%
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. 1.80% 62.25 End-of-day quote.15.30%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 951 B 214 B 214 B
Net income 2021 134 B 4 810 M 4 810 M
Net cash 2021 409 B 14 738 M 14 738 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 1 566 B 56 327 M 56 382 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 139,63 TWD
Last Close Price 113,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.22.83%55 903
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.94%41 623
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.07%40 769
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-12.09%20 911
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED24.75%14 079
OZON HOLDINGS PLC39.07%11 632