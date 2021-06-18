Foxconn founder asks Taiwan to allow vaccine talks with Chinese firm

TAIPEI, June 18 (Reuters) - Terry Gou, the billionaire
founder of Taiwan's Foxconn, sought government
permission on Friday to negotiate with a Chinese firm to source
supplies of BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccines and
alleviate a shortage of doses.
Taiwan's own deal with BioNTech fell through this year, with
the government blaming it on pressure from Beijing.
China has denied the accusation, saying Taiwan is free to
obtain the vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group
Co Ltd, which has a contract with BioNTech to sell
the vaccines in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Taiwan says it has and will only deal with BioNTech in
Germany as it does not trust vaccines from China, but is also
happy to discuss Gou's proposed purchase so long as he can prove
BioNTech has vaccines it is willing to sell to Taiwan.
Gou listed his proposals in an open letter to President Tsai
Ing-wen.
"Agree to our donation contract and enter into discussions
on substantive details, and also agree to our proposed contract
structure diagram for the procurement from Germany's BioNTech
(Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical as the agent), manufactured in
and shipped from Germany," he said.
Gou, who wants to donate 5 million BioNTech doses to the
government through his charity, said he wanted to meet Tsai to
discuss the proposal and that he had "absolutely no political or
commercial intentions in this matter".
The presidential office said Tsai was always happy to talk
with Gou.
"We hope that the government and the private sector will
work together to obtain more vaccine supplies for Taiwan," said
spokesman Xavier Chang.
But a senior government official told Reuters it was still
waiting for Gou to get a "delivery assurance from the original
manufacturer" to confirm that it had vaccines and could supply
them. Gou has yet to provide this, the official said.
Gou said by making the purchase and donation known
internationally, the government does not need to worry about the
issue of trusting the vaccines.
His spokesperson Amanda Liu told reporters that Gou had had
talks with "all partners" on the vaccine purchase idea, and had
proposed signing a deal with Fosun's Swiss or Hong Kong branches
to avoid political problems.
Liu declined to comment on details of their purchase talks,
citing commercial confidentiality.
Only around 5% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received
at least one of the two-shot coronavirus vaccine regimen. The
government has millions of doses on order which have been held
up by global shortages and has come under pressure to get more
as domestic cases spike.
Another 240,000 Moderna Inc doses will arrive in
Taiwan later on Friday.
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday he
believed Gou was working hard to get the BioNTech shots, but
that most major vaccine firms are only dealing with countries.
Neither BioNTech nor Fosun immediately responded to requests
for comment.
