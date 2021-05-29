Log in
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
Foxconn founder says hopes to import BioNTech COVID shots for Taiwan

05/29/2021 | 07:06am EDT
TAIPEI, May 29 (Reuters) - Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, said on Saturday his charity plans to apply to import 5 million doses of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine into Taiwan, which is tackling a spike in infections.

After recording just a handful of daily infections for months, Taiwan is currently dealing with relatively large numbers of community transmissions. It has only vaccinated around 1% of its more than 23 million people, though it has almost 30 million shots on order, from AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc and two domestic firms.

The Chinese-claimed island has blamed Beijing for nixing a deal earlier this year for BioNTech vaccines, which China denies. Facing pressure from opposition parties, the government says it will allow companies to apply to it to import vaccines.

In a statement, Gou said that his Yonglin Foundation plans to apply for 5 million BioNTech doses made and packaged in Germany to be imported into Taiwan.

The shots would be airlifted from Germany to Taiwan without going via any middleman, he added.

"This plan is in process," Gou said.

BioNTech did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it has repeatedly declined to comment on the state of talks with Taiwan.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said shortly before Gou's statement was released that it welcomed any offers of help from charities or religious groups, but it was up to the central government to sign vaccine contracts and distribute shots.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd has a contract with BioNTech to sell the vaccines in Greater China, including to Taiwan, but Taiwan's government says it has and will only deal with BioNTech in Germany, and that it does not trust vaccines from China.

Outside of Greater China, BioNTech has partnered with Pfizer Inc..

China says Taiwan has gone against commercial principles in seeking to bypass Fosun and go directly to BioNTech.

Gou said his charity would not import Chinese-made vaccines.

"Please do not confuse the German-made BioNTech (shots) with Chinese-made vaccine."

Taiwan has reported 7,806 infections since the pandemic began, including 99 deaths. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.53% 124.61 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.67% 8046 Delayed Quote.9.86%
BIONTECH SE 3.19% 204 Delayed Quote.150.25%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 1.37% 111 End-of-day quote.20.65%
MODERNA, INC. 3.05% 185.01 Delayed Quote.77.09%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 1.56% 694.727 Real-time Quote.13.83%
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. 1.87% 68.75 End-of-day quote.27.34%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 951 B 215 B 215 B
Net income 2021 133 B 4 815 M 4 815 M
Net cash 2021 409 B 14 790 M 14 790 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 1 539 B 55 524 M 55 580 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 139,63 TWD
Last Close Price 111,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.20.65%55 524
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.97%43 394
AMPHENOL CORPORATION2.87%40 196
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.70%22 781
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED21.55%14 327
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-7.79%11 212