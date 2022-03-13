Log in
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Foxconn halts Shenzhen operations, adjusts China production on COVID curbs

03/13/2022 | 11:17pm EDT
Medical worker collects a swab from a worker at a Foxconn factory, following new COVID-19 cases in Wuhan

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn said on Monday it has suspended operations in the Chinese city of Shenzhen to comply with the local government's COVID-19 control policies.

The southern tech hub of Shenzhen has tightened its COVID-19 restrictions after it reported 60 new local cases with confirmed symptoms for Saturday, the city's highest since China contained the first outbreak in early 2020.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said it will deploy backup plants to reduce disruption to production.

"Due to our diversified production sites in China, we have adjusted the production line to minimise the potential impact," the Taiwanese firm said in a statement.

Foxconn has required all employees to take a PCR test and will resume its Shenzhen operations when advised to do so by the local government, the statement said.

Other Taiwanese companies which said they had suspended Shenzhen operations included chip substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp, another Apple supplier, and flexible printed circuit board maker Sunflex Technology Co Ltd.

Sunflex said its plant would be closed until Sunday.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.39% 154.73 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.49% 103.5 End-of-day quote.-0.48%
SUNFLEX TECH CO., LTD. -0.26% 19.15 End-of-day quote.-30.99%
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP. -2.28% 235.5 End-of-day quote.1.95%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 927 B 209 B 209 B
Net income 2021 138 B 4 871 M 4 871 M
Net cash 2021 479 B 16 841 M 16 841 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 4,63%
Capitalization 1 435 B 50 486 M 50 486 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 103,50 TWD
Average target price 139,56 TWD
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.48%50 486
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-15.84%44 088
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-27.24%39 804
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.52%10 183
JABIL INC.-21.08%7 983
YAGEO CORPORATION-9.49%7 513