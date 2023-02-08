Advanced search
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-07
100.50 TWD    0.00%
Foxconn in talks to invest in India's Karnataka state

02/08/2023 | 12:42pm EST
The logo of Foxconn is pictured on top of a company's building in Taipei

(Reuters) - India's southern Karnataka state is in serious talks with Taiwan's Foxconn over investment plans, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday, potentially setting it up as the Indian third state to host Foxconn.

"We are in serious discussion of investment plans with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) at their Taiwan HQ & look forward to a fruitful collaboration," Bommai said in a tweet. "We remain committed to welcome the best companies to the state & reap rewards for our people."

The state's investment promotion arm also tweeted that representatives held a meeting at the company's Taiwan headquarters to discuss the investment, without providing further details.

Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.63% 100.4474 Delayed Quote.21.56%
APPLE INC. -1.88% 151.8 Delayed Quote.16.78%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.00% 100.5 End-of-day quote.0.60%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 1.83% 580.486 Real-time Quote.13.62%
