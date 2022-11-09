Foxconn persists with COVID curbs at Zhengzhou plant as district lifts lockdown

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn
said it would continue to maintain closed-loop
operations at its iPhone plant in central China, even as the
economic zone that housed the factory lifted a 7-day lockdown on
Wednesday as planned.
The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, which has over 600,000
residents, said on its official WeChat account that it had
lifted the district-wide lockdown, though certain restrictions
would remain especially in medium- to high-risk areas, defined
in China as places where cases have recently been found or
visited.
Companies in high-risk areas, for example, need to continue
to implement closed loop operations, a system where staff live
and work on-site in a bubble isolated from the wider world.
Foxconn said on Wednesday it would continue to implement the
system. The company has declined to disclose the number of
infections or comment on the conditions of those infected.
The lockdown of the zone, which barred all of its residents
from going out and shut down its public transport, had added
pressure to Foxconn which has been dealing with worker
discontent at the plant after it implemented closed-loop
operations in mid-October.
The issues at the plant where Foxconn makes most iPhones
caused several workers to flee the plant and have hit
production, prompting Apple on Monday to say that it expects
lower shipments of premium iPhone 14 models.
The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone said that while most
residents in the area would now be free to move around, dine-in
services at restaurants would continue to be suspended and
schools would continue with online teaching.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Ben Blanchard in Taipei;
Writing by Brenda Goh; editing by Christian Schmollinger and
Stephen Coates)