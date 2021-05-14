Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Foxconn profit leaps as COVID-19 drives demand for work-from-home devices

05/14/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sign of Foxconn is seen at a glass door inside its office building in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported first-quarter profit soared past estimates amid the work-from-home boom spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic that has stoked demand for devices like smartphones and laptops.

The world's biggest contract electronics maker also said it sees growth continuing in the second quarter, expecting revenue for consumer electronics and computing products to both rise more than 15% on the year, extending first-quarter sales growth.

Officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the firm January-March net profit rocketed to T$28.2 billion ($1 billion) from T$2.1 billion a year earlier, when the company's business was badly hit by the early outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic

The result, a 13-fold jump, was well above an average forecast of T$24.41 billion compiled from 11 analysts' estimates by Refinitiv.

Foxconn said sales from its major revenue contributor - consumer electronics including smartphones and wearable devices - climbed more than 15% in the first quarter from a year earlier, while computing products such as laptops also rose more than 15%.

First-quarter revenue rose 45% from a year earlier to T$1.34 trillion, the company said.

The company had previously expected first-quarter revenue to be "better than normal" for the season thanks to strong sales of smartphones and telecommuting devices. Foxconn, however, has said it was closely monitoring "materials shortages" in the consumer electronics supply chain, amid a crunch in semiconductor supplies that has hit the auto industry, though described the impact as "limited". It assembles iPhones at plants in China and India, the latter now ravaged by the spread of the coronavirus. Foxconn's shares have risen 14% this year. They ended up 1.5% on Friday, compared with a 1% rise for the broader market.

($1 = 27.9500 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.79% 124.97 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 2.34% 61.2 End-of-day quote.14.61%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.98% 103 End-of-day quote.11.96%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
02:42aFoxconn profit leaps as COVID-19 drives demand for work-from-home devices
RE
02:19aFoxconn Technology's First-Quarter Net Profit Surged From Its Pandemic Trough..
DJ
02:00aFoxconn profit leaps as COVID-19 drives demand for work-from-home devices
RE
05/13Fisker, Foxconn Sign Framework Agreements for Electric Vehicle Project
DJ
05/13HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY  : Foxconn to Issue Five Series of Corporate Bonds Wo..
MT
05/12BYD Shares Jump as Investors Welcome Details on Unit Listing Plans
DJ
05/11HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
05/11MARKET CHATTER : Foxconn's Apple iPhone Production in India Slumps Over 50% Afte..
MT
05/11Sharp's net profit quadruples in FY 2020 amid economic recovery
AQ
05/11Foxconn Shares Skid Amid Sector Underperformance
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 854 B 209 B 209 B
Net income 2021 135 B 4 837 M 4 837 M
Net cash 2021 325 B 11 639 M 11 639 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 4,79%
Capitalization 1 428 B 51 023 M 51 082 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 138,78 TWD
Last Close Price 103,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.11.96%51 023
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-0.13%38 349
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-38.52%36 672
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.25%19 359
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-5.79%11 459
OZON HOLDINGS PLC30.07%11 105