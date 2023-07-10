Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of various connectors, housings, radiators, assembled products and related products related to the information industry, communication industry, automation equipment industry, optoelectronics industry, precision machinery industry, automotive industry, and consumer electronics industry, as well as the manufacture and sale of optical and network cable assembly and other products. The Company's products include smartphones, televisions, game consoles, servers, computers, tablets, connectors. The Company operates businesses in domestic and overseas markets.