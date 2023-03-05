Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
102.50 TWD    0.00%
03:30aFoxconn reports fall in Feb sales, sticks to Q1 outlook
RE
02:31aFoxconn says February sales fell 11.65% y/y
RE
03/03Taiwan's Foxconn seeks chip, EV cooperation with India
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Foxconn reports fall in Feb sales, sticks to Q1 outlook

03/05/2023 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside a company's building in Taipei, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and major iPhone assembler for Apple, said on Sunday revenue in February fell 11.65% year-on-year due to weakness in smart consumer electronics, but stuck to its first quarter outlook.

Revenue last month still managed to reach the second highest on record for February at T$402.0 billion ($13.18 billion), with operations returning to normal at the COVID-disrupted Zhengzhou campus in China, a centre for iPhone production, the company said in a statement.

Production of iPhones faced disruption ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New Year holidays, after curbs to control COVID-19 prompted thousands of workers to leave Foxconn's factory lines in Zhengzhou.

Compared to the previous month, revenue dropped 39.12%, although cumulative sales for the first two months of the year jumped on-year 17.94% thanks to January's particularly strong performance when Zhengzhou operations began getting back on track.

For smart consumer electronics products, which includes smartphones, revenue in February fell year-on-year "due to conservative customers' pull-in", it said, without giving details.

Analysts say Foxconn assembles around 70% of iPhones. The Zhengzhou plant produces the majority of Apple's premium models, including the iPhone 14 Pro.

"Based on the revenue performance in the first two months, the outlook for first quarter 2023 is roughly in line with market expectation," Foxconn said without elaborating.

Analysts expect first-quarter revenue to grow by around 4% year-on-year, according to Refinitiv. The first quarter is traditionally a quieter period for Taiwan's tech manufacturers.

Apple Inc last month forecast its revenue would fall for a second quarter in a row but that iPhone sales were likely to improve as production had returned to normal in China after the COVID-related shutdowns.

Foxconn shares have risen 2.6% so far this year, underperforming the broader Taiwan market which is up 10.4%.

The company reports fourth-quarter earnings on March 15, when it will also elaborate on its outlook.

($1 = 30.4980 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard and Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 3.51% 151.03 Delayed Quote.16.24%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.00% 102.5 End-of-day quote.2.60%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.10% 562.462 Real-time Quote.11.85%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
03:30aFoxconn reports fall in Feb sales, sticks to Q1 outlook
RE
02:31aFoxconn says February sales fell 11.65% y/y
RE
03/03Taiwan's Foxconn seeks chip, EV cooperation with India
RE
03/03Apple iPhones to be assembled at new plant in India's Karnataka state
RE
03/03Foxconn Earmarks $700 Million on New Indian Plant to Boost iPhone Production
MT
03/03Foxconn to Invest in India's Telangana State
MT
03/03Foxconn to Build $700 Million Plant in India
MT
03/03Apple Supplier Foxconn Plans $700 Million India Factory, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
03/02Foxconn to invest in India's Telangana state
RE
03/02Foxconn Plans to Build Manufacturing Facility in Telangana, India
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 556 B 214 B 214 B
Net income 2022 141 B 4 607 M 4 607 M
Net cash 2022 278 B 9 091 M 9 091 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 5,05%
Capitalization 1 350 B 44 066 M 44 066 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 102,50 TWD
Average target price 129,38 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Wei Liu Chairman, President & General Manager
Te Tsai Huang Financial Director & Manager-Corporate Governance
Wei Bin Lee Chief Information Security Officer
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.60%44 066
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.97%47 069
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-4.72%31 166
JABIL INC.23.37%11 364
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.03%9 175
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-2.79%7 004