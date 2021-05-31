Log in
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
Foxconn teams up with Thailand's PTT to make electric vehicles

05/31/2021 | 05:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn on Monday announced a partnership with Thailand's state-run energy group PTT PCL to make electric cars in the Southeast Asian country, adding to a string of such deals by the iPhone assembler as it makes forays into the car market.

Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone maker, has expanded its activities in electric vehicles (EVs) over the past year or so, announcing deals with Chinese electric-car maker Byton and automakers Zhejiang Geely Holding Group as well as Italian automobile company Stellantis.

Foxconn and PTT have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in making EVs and their components for the Thai market, the two companies said in a statement, which also said that the virtual signing ceremony was presided over by Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Under the partnership, an "open platform" that provides both hardware and software services will be available to automakers in the country, the statement said, without giving details such as size of the investment and production plans.

Foxconn's EV foray could become a threat to established automakers, in which non-traditional players could use contract assemblers such as Foxconn as a shortcut to competing in the vehicle market.

The platform in Thailand will build on the Foxconn-led industry alliance, MIH, a network that the company said would offer manufacturers a cost-effective solution to make EVs.

"This cooperation with PTT and the Thai government to realise the vision of sustainable development of the EV industry, demonstrates that the MIH ecosystem is growing," Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way said.

Taiwan-based Foxconn aims to provide components or services to 10% of the world's EVs by 2025 to 2027, Liu said in October, vowing to lower manufacturing and other costs for carmaking with its assembling know-how as the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer.

In its largest vehicle-assembly deal to date, Foxconn this month said it will make at least 150,000 vehicles a year starting in 2023 in a partnership with U.S. electric car maker Fisker Inc.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.94% 64.6 End-of-day quote.20.97%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 1.37% 111 End-of-day quote.20.65%
PTT 1.29% 39.25 End-of-day quote.-7.65%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 951 B 216 B 216 B
Net income 2021 133 B 4 837 M 4 837 M
Net cash 2021 409 B 14 859 M 14 859 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 1 539 B 55 524 M 55 838 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 139,63 TWD
Last Close Price 111,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.20.65%55 524
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.97%43 394
AMPHENOL CORPORATION2.87%40 196
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.70%22 781
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED21.55%14 327
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-6.49%11 212