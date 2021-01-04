Log in
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 12/31
92 TWD   +0.44%
11:40aFoxconn to make electric SUVs with Byton
RE
07:51aMARKET CHATTER : Foxconn Partners With Byton To Start Production Of M-Byte By 2022
MT
2020Foxconn Subsidiary Buys Talent Sky Stake For $79 Million
MT
Foxconn to make electric SUVs with Byton

01/04/2021 | 11:40am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese startup Byton, Apple assembler Foxconn and the Nanjing Economic and Technological Development Zone have agreed to start building electric sport-utility vehicles in 2022, according to a statement on Monday.

Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn said in the statement that the partnership with Byton will be a key part in Foxconn's strategy in electric vehicle (EV) industry.

The company last year announced plans to set up a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler to build electric cars and develop internet-connected vehicles in China. It has not made major announcement on the partnership since then.

Foxconn said in October it aimed to provide components or services to 10% of the world's EVs by between 2025 and 2027.

Byton, which is backed by state-owned automaker FAW Group and battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, was building a car factory in the eastern city of Nanjing before it suspended production from July to conduct a reorganisation of the firm.

Byton was launched in September 2017 by Future Mobility Corp, a company co-founded by former BMW and Nissan Motor executives, and also has software and design facilities in the United States and Germany.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Foxconn's listed company Hon Hai Precision Industry Co plans to invest $200 million in Byton, citing an unidentified person familiar with the matter. Byton declined to comment on the investment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Foxconn to make electric SUVs with Byton
Foxconn Partners With Byton To Start Production Of M-Byte By 2022
Foxconn Subsidiary Buys Talent Sky Stake For $79 Million
Foxconn Unit Acquires System Integration (Hai Ning) Electronics For $30.7 Million
Foxconn Unit Sells Machinery, Equipment In Taiwan For $36.7 Million
Foxconn Unit Partners With DEPO To Develop Electric Vehicle Technologies
Foxconn Technology Issues $426 Million of Unsecured Corporate Bonds
MAXNERVA TECHNOLOGY SERVICES : Shares Slide 6% on $3 Million Purchase of Intellectual Property
Foxconn Boosts Capital of Subsidiary in $63.6 Million Share Issue
Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence
