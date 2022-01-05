Hon Hai Precision Industry : Announce on behalf of Best Behaviour Holdings Limited-BVI for its distribution of stock dividends
01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/01/05
Time of announcement
17:14:26
Subject
Announce on behalf of Best Behaviour Holdings
Limited-BVI for its distribution of stock dividends
Date of events
2022/01/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/05
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Stock dividends of USD303,304,111.00 (303,304,111 shares)
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:06 UTC.