Hon Hai Precision Industry : Announce on behalf of Best Behaviour Holdings Limited–BVI of its board resolution to increase capited by issuirg new sheres from earnings
01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/01/05
Time of announcement
17:14:50
Subject
Announce on behalf of Best Behaviour Holdings
Limited�VBVI of its board resolution to increase capited
by issuirg new sheres from earnings
Date of events
2022/01/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/05
2.Source of capital increase funds:capitalization of earnings
3.Number of shares issued (not including those distributed to employees if
consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus) :
303,304,111 shares
4.Par value per share:US$1
5.Total monetary value of the issuance:US$303,304,111.00
6.Issue price:Na
7.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:Na
8.Number of shares publicly sold:Na
9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:earnings distribution made by 100% subsidiary.
10.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:Na
11.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
same as existing ordinary shares.
12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
To increase working capital.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
