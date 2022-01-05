Hon Hai Precision Industry : Announce on behalf of Best Behaviour Holdings Limited–BVI of its board resolution to increase capited by issuirg new sheres from earnings

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/05 2.Source of capital increase funds:capitalization of earnings 3.Number of shares issued (not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus) : 303,304,111 shares 4.Par value per share:US$1 5.Total monetary value of the issuance:US$303,304,111.00 6.Issue price:Na 7.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:Na 8.Number of shares publicly sold:Na 9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:earnings distribution made by 100% subsidiary. 10.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:Na 11.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: same as existing ordinary shares. 12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: To increase working capital. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None