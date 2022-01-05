Log in
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
Hon Hai Precision Industry : Announce on behalf of Best Behaviour Holdings Limited–BVI of its board resolution to increase capited by issuirg new sheres from earnings

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/01/05 Time of announcement 17:14:50
Subject 
 Announce on behalf of Best Behaviour Holdings
Limited�VBVI of its board resolution to increase capited
by issuirg new sheres from earnings
Date of events 2022/01/05 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/05
2.Source of capital increase funds:capitalization of earnings
3.Number of shares issued (not including those distributed to employees if
consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus) :
303,304,111 shares
4.Par value per share:US$1
5.Total monetary value of the issuance:US$303,304,111.00
6.Issue price:Na
7.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:Na
8.Number of shares publicly sold:Na
9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:earnings distribution made by 100% subsidiary.
10.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:Na
11.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
same as existing ordinary shares.
12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
To increase working capital.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 904 B 214 B 214 B
Net income 2021 137 B 4 961 M 4 961 M
Net cash 2021 511 B 18 524 M 18 524 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,74%
Capitalization 1 435 B 52 107 M 51 965 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.48%52 107
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.66%56 408
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-1.10%51 891
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.18%18 325
JABIL INC.1.34%10 278
YAGEO CORPORATION11.16%9 523