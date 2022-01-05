Hon Hai Precision Industry : Announce on behalf of China Galaxy Enterprises Limited-HK for its distribution of cash dividends
Close
Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/05
Time of announcement
17:14:07
Subject
Announce on behalf of China Galaxy Enterprises
Limited-HK for its distribution of cash dividends
Date of events
2022/01/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/05
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends of USD281,149,607.00
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Sales 2021
5 904 B
214 B
214 B
Net income 2021
137 B
4 961 M
4 961 M
Net cash 2021
511 B
18 524 M
18 524 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,4x
Yield 2021
4,74%
Capitalization
1 435 B
52 107 M
51 965 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,16x
EV / Sales 2022
0,14x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
103,50 TWD
Average target price
138,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target
34,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.