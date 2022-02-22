Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
Hon Hai Precision Industry : Announcement of acquiring shares of newly established joint venture company (Name to be decided)

02/22/2022 | 02:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 15:04:40
Subject 
 Announcement of acquiring shares of newly
established joint venture company (Name to be decided)
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Shares of the New Joint Venture Company (name to be determined)
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/22
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
56,250,000 shares at 10 SAR each per ;
Total amount equals 562,500,000 SAR
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Newly incorporated company is not applied; None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:Na
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Na
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):Na
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):Na
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:None
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Amount calculated at par value;
Board of directors
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:Na
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Cumulative no. of shares held:56,250,000 shares
Cumulative monetary amount held:562,500,000 SAR
Shareholding percentage:8.2%
Restriction of rights:None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to total assets:12.74%;
Ratio to owners'equity:31.85%;
Operating Capital:NTD-125,205,791,000
14.Broker and broker's fee:None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Long Term Investment
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:Na
21.Name of the CPA firm:Na
22.Name of the CPA:Na
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Na
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:Na
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:Na
27.Source of funds:Na
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 914 B 212 B 212 B
Net income 2021 137 B 4 930 M 4 930 M
Net cash 2021 461 B 16 564 M 16 564 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 4,63%
Capitalization 1 469 B 52 779 M 52 779 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 106,00 TWD
Average target price 138,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.92%52 779
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-12.78%48 523
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.84%45 657
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.68%11 667
JABIL INC.-15.34%8 546
YAGEO CORPORATION0.00%8 346