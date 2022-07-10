Hon Hai Precision Industry : Conversion Price Adjustment of the Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds Due 2022
07/10/2022 | 12:24am EDT
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/10
2.Company name:HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has declared dividends
distribution by cash and the conversion price for the bonds
shall be adjusted accordingly.
6.Countermeasures:The conversion price of the
Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds Due 2022
shall be adjusted from NT$151.583to NT$144.410
per common share.The effective date of the adjustment
is JUL 10, 2022.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2022 04:23:00 UTC.