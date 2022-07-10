Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
102.00 TWD   -1.45%
12:24aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Conversion Price Adjustment of the Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds Due 2026
PU
12:24aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Conversion Price Adjustment of the Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds Due 2022
PU
07/08Foxconn Unit Buys Remaining Stake in TMJ Technology
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hon Hai Precision Industry : Conversion Price Adjustment of the Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds Due 2026

07/10/2022 | 12:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/10 Time of announcement 12:13:38
Subject 
 Conversion Price Adjustment of the Unsecured
Overseas Convertible Bonds Due 2026
Date of events 2022/07/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/10
2.Company name:HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has declared dividends
distribution by cash and the conversion price for the bonds
shall be adjusted accordingly.
6.Countermeasures:The conversion price of the
Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds Due 2026
shall be adjusted from NT$163.17to NT$155.448
per common share.The effective date of the adjustment
is JUL 10, 2022.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2022 04:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
07/08Foxconn Unit Buys Remaining Stake in TMJ Technology
MT
07/08HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend Group Investor Meeting held by BMO Fina..
PU
07/08Foxconn Subsidiary Acquires Remaining Stake In Talent Sky For $152 Million
MT
07/08Foxconn Subsidiary Acquires 10% Stake In Taisic Materials For $17 Million
MT
07/06Chips drive highest Samsung Q2 profit since 2018, but demand cooling
RE
07/06TAIWAN ECONOMY MINISTER : Order books for chip firms still very full
RE
07/06Hon Hai Precision Raises Full-Year Outlook for 2022
MT
07/05Hon Hai Precision's Revenue Soars 31% in June
MT
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 6 278 B 211 B 211 B
Net income 2022 146 B 4 909 M 4 909 M
Net cash 2022 302 B 10 134 M 10 134 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,68x
Yield 2022 5,28%
Capitalization 1 414 B 47 500 M 47 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 102,00 TWD
Average target price 135,93 TWD
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.92%47 500
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-24.74%39 339
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.59%36 669
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-49.96%8 518
JABIL INC.-26.10%7 161
HONGFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.64%6 591