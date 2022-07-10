Hon Hai Precision Industry : Conversion Price Adjustment of the Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds Due 2026

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/10 2.Company name:HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has declared dividends distribution by cash and the conversion price for the bonds shall be adjusted accordingly. 6.Countermeasures:The conversion price of the Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds Due 2026 shall be adjusted from NT$163.17to NT$155.448 per common share.The effective date of the adjustment is JUL 10, 2022. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA